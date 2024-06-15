Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Teenage Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive Lagos – NIDCOM

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has disclosed that the 10 Nigerian teenage girls allegedly trafficked to Ghana for prostitution have arrived Lagos.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa made the disclosure in a post on her X handle on Saturday.

Dabiri-Erewa said the girls who were rescued in Ghana arrived Lagos on Friday.

According to her, the girls, who are mainly from Imo State, were accompanied by representatives of Imo State government.

The NidCOM Chairman added that they were received and profiled by officials of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

According to report, the girls, all under the age of 18, were lured from Nigeria to Ghana by a nameless man who has now been arrested by the police in Ghana.

According to the NIDCOM boss, the girls were rescued by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), an umbrella association for Nigerians living in Ghana.

Recall that in a viral video which showed the girls after they were rescued, a NIDO official was heard saying, “We just rescued all these ones from one single person, innocent Nigerian children that were brought here to do what they wouldn’t have wished do to.

“They are helpless. They picked them and send them to do prostitution and they would be collecting money from these innocent children.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 33.95% in May
Next article
Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Islamic religion recognises two festivals: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha....

Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Goodluck Jonathan lost the Nigerian presidency not because...

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 33.95% in May

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose by...

Group distributes 15 power tillers to Kaduna farmers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An NGO, PYXERA Global Rayuwa Project,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Nigerianism 0
The Islamic religion recognises two festivals: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha....

Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again

Nigerianism 0
President Goodluck Jonathan lost the Nigerian presidency not because...

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 33.95% in May

Food Inflation 0
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose by...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Naija247news - 0