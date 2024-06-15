Teenage Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive Lagos – NIDCOM

June 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has disclosed that the 10 Nigerian teenage girls allegedly trafficked to Ghana for prostitution have arrived Lagos.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa made the disclosure in a post on her X handle on Saturday.

Dabiri-Erewa said the girls who were rescued in Ghana arrived Lagos on Friday.

According to her, the girls, who are mainly from Imo State, were accompanied by representatives of Imo State government.

The NidCOM Chairman added that they were received and profiled by officials of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

According to report, the girls, all under the age of 18, were lured from Nigeria to Ghana by a nameless man who has now been arrested by the police in Ghana.

According to the NIDCOM boss, the girls were rescued by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), an umbrella association for Nigerians living in Ghana.

Recall that in a viral video which showed the girls after they were rescued, a NIDO official was heard saying, “We just rescued all these ones from one single person, innocent Nigerian children that were brought here to do what they wouldn’t have wished do to.

“They are helpless. They picked them and send them to do prostitution and they would be collecting money from these innocent children.” (www.naija247news.com).