News Analysis

Switzerland Hosts BRICS-Led Peace Summit on Ukraine Conflict

By: Naija247news

Date:

Story:

This weekend marks a critical juncture in Swiss diplomacy as the country hosts a pivotal peace conference at the Bürgenstock resort in central Switzerland. Delegates from 90 countries, including several heads of state, are convening for a two-day summit aimed at laying the groundwork for a multi-stage international effort to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully.

The Swiss government emphasized that while the summit does not aim to conclude the war in a single weekend, its overarching goal is to catalyze a future peace process. This initiative has garnered praise from experts such as Switzerland’s former chief negotiator, Michael Ambühl, who underscored Switzerland’s potential to play a constructive role in international mediation.

Despite the ambitious agenda, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis cautioned about the challenges ahead, likening the task to scaling a mountain. He emphasized that achieving consensus among countries with divergent geopolitical interests, particularly while the conflict remains active, remains highly uncertain.

The conference agenda is structured around bite-sized discussions focusing on critical global concerns stemming from the Ukraine conflict, including the safety of nuclear facilities, Ukrainian grain exports, and humanitarian impacts. These topics were selected based on shared concerns raised by multiple countries, with the aim of building incremental confidence towards broader peace efforts.

However, the absence of Russia from the conference poses a significant limitation, as Ukraine participates while Russia has not been invited. This decision underscores Switzerland’s effort to maintain a balanced approach and avoid the perception of bias against Russia, as noted by Thomas Greminger of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

The Swiss government, aware of the delicate geopolitical sensitivities, has acknowledged that the success of the Bürgenstock conference hinges on achieving a joint declaration of agreement among attending nations. Yet, challenges remain evident with only 90 out of 160 invited nations confirming their participation, reflecting reservations from countries like China and Saudi Arabia, which prefer inclusive peace initiatives involving Russia.

Looking ahead, discussions are already underway for potential follow-up conferences in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or Turkey. Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis emphasized the inevitability of Russia’s eventual inclusion in the peace process, suggesting alternative venues or parallel peace proceedings sponsored by countries like China might emerge.

As the Bürgenstock summit unfolds, global attention remains focused on whether this gathering will pave the way for sustained international efforts towards resolving one of the most pressing conflicts in recent history.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

