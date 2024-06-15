Sallah: Pray for Tinubu to steer Nigeria towards brighter future – Wike

“Nyesom Wike Urges Muslim Community to Pray for President Tinubu’s Success”

ABUJA – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, appealed to the Muslim community in Abuja on Saturday to offer prayers for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at steering Nigeria towards a brighter future.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message, Wike emphasized the importance of prayers and support from the Muslim Ummah in achieving national goals, guiding leaders with wisdom and integrity, and fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in Nigeria.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and obedience to Allah,” Wike stated. He urged reflection on the virtues of sacrifice, selflessness, and devotion during this occasion, emphasizing the importance of caring for one another and sharing blessings with those less fortunate.

“As we celebrate, let us embody these values through compassion, generosity, and solidarity within our communities,” Wike urged. He highlighted the founding principles of unity and peaceful co-existence upon which the FCT was established, emphasizing its role as Nigeria’s capital and symbol of national unity.

Wike underscored the FCT Administration’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals, and essential services, to improve the quality of life for all residents. He noted significant strides in infrastructure development, security enhancement, and economic opportunities within the FCT, reaffirming ongoing efforts and the exploration of new initiatives for residents’ benefit.

The minister called for cooperation among FCT residents in supporting government policies aimed at uplifting their well-being and maintaining Abuja’s status as Nigeria’s pride.

“As we celebrate, let us prioritize security awareness and compliance with all regulations, including traffic and sanitation laws,” Wike concluded.