“Rivers State House of Assembly Leadership Dispute Adjourned to June 20 by Court of Appeal”

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has adjourned the hearing on the leadership dispute of the Rivers State House of Assembly until June 20. The court also ordered all parties involved to maintain the status quo pending the court’s decision.

The three-judge panel, consisting of Justice Jimi Olukayode Bada, Justice Hamma Akawu, and Justice Balkisu Bello Aliyu, issued the order on Friday via a virtual hearing. The case, registered as CA/PH/198/2024, was filed by Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule and 24 others (appellants) against Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo and five others (defendants).

The Appeal Court instructed all parties to refrain from taking any actions that could impact the case’s outcome and mandated that the notice of appeal be served to the defendants before the next hearing date.

Amaewhule and the 24 other lawmakers sought to overturn an interlocutory injunction from the Port Harcourt High Court, which allowed Oko-Jumbo to continue as the assembly’s leader. Previously, Justice Charles Wali of the State High Court ordered Amaewhule and his supporters to stop acting as speaker and legislators.

Additionally, the court declared all laws passed by Amaewhule and his group null and void until the matter is resolved.

In related developments, a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt postponed a hearing on a separate suit filed by civil society organizations (CSOs) challenging the eligibility of Martin Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the State House of Assembly. The trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, adjourned the case to June 24 due to the absence of the defendants.

Ferdinand Orbih, the lawyer representing the 27 lawmakers, requested more time as he was attending another case at the Appeal Court involving the same clients.

The CSOs are seeking a judicial interpretation of the actions of the lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). They argue that by defecting, the lawmakers have automatically lost their seats and should no longer be considered legislators.