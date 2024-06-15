Ramaphosa Re-elected as ANC and DA Forge Historic Coalition in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 14 (Reuters) – President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a second term after the African National Congress (ANC) and its largest rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), agreed to form a coalition government, marking a significant shift in South African politics after 30 years of ANC dominance.

The alliance between the ANC and the DA, traditionally antagonistic parties, enabled Ramaphosa to be re-elected by lawmakers with 283 votes. This coalition marks the most significant political change since Nelson Mandela led the ANC to victory in 1994, ending apartheid.

“It will once again be a privilege and pleasure to serve this great nation … (as) president,” said the 71-year-old Ramaphosa, emphasizing a new era of hope and inclusivity.

The ANC lost its majority for the first time in the May 29 election, leading to intense negotiations with other parties, culminating in the coalition agreement as the new parliament convened in Cape Town.

“Today is a historic day for our country,” DA leader John Steenhuisen stated, highlighting a new chapter focused on the nation’s interests and future.

The National Assembly also elected a DA lawmaker as deputy speaker and an ANC politician as speaker, showcasing the power-sharing arrangement between the two parties.

The ANC’s decline in support stemmed from persistent issues such as high poverty, inequality, crime, rolling power cuts, and internal corruption. The DA’s entry into national government signifies a watershed moment for South Africa, as the party advocates for scrapping some of the ANC’s Black empowerment programs, aiming for good governance and a strong economy to benefit all citizens.

However, some ANC politicians and the hard-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which secured nearly 10% of the vote, oppose the DA’s inclusion, accusing it of representing white minority interests—a charge the DA disputes.

The coalition also includes the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the right-wing Patriotic Alliance, further diversifying the unity government. The ANC secured 159 of 400 National Assembly seats, the DA 87, the MK party 58, the EFF 39, and the IFP 17.

The inclusion of the IFP, with its ethnic Zulu base, may ease tensions among ANC supporters. The coalition agreement outlines priorities such as economic growth, job creation, land reform, infrastructure development, and fiscal sustainability.

Investors have welcomed the coalition, expecting policy continuity and accelerated reforms. London-based research firm Capital Economics noted that the ANC-DA coalition is favored over the EFF and MK, which advocate for nationalizing banks and land.

Despite coming third in the election, the MK alleged vote-rigging and is boycotting the new parliament. In a significant move, an IFP official was elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal province with support from the DA, ANC, and another party, defeating the MK candidate, potentially stirring unrest in the region.