Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Oshiomhole inaugurates Edo APC Campaign Council, Pledges Victory Ahead of Governorship Election

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) formally launched its Campaign Council on Friday evening in Benin City, gearing up for the upcoming September 21st governorship election. Led by former governor Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, the council emphasized unity and collective effort among party members to secure victory.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the inauguration, Sen. Oshiomhole underscored the importance of grassroots mobilization, urging every member to actively participate regardless of their designated roles. “Titles do not matter,” he asserted, “every member is a canvasser.” He expressed readiness to support Senator Monday Okpebholo’s candidacy wholeheartedly, promising to contribute in any capacity necessary to ensure victory.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, the Director General of the Campaign Council, echoed Sen. Oshiomhole’s sentiments, emphasizing the formidable task of defeating the incumbent government. He called for unity within the party ranks and encouraged members to set aside differences in pursuit of a common goal.

Earlier in the event, State Chairman Emperor Jarrett Tenebe paid tribute to past governors who had steered the state with distinction, underscoring their legacies of good governance.

However, following the inauguration, a notable dissent emerged from John Mayaki, a prominent APC Chieftain and Director of Communication and Media for the APC 2020 Governorship Campaign Council. Mayaki publicly announced his decision not to support Senator Monday Okpebholo’s candidacy in the upcoming elections. At a media roundtable in Benin City, he emphasized the importance of competence over party loyalty in selecting a governor.

In his statement titled “2024 Governorship Election: Party Supremacy, Competence, and the Future of Edo State,” Mayaki articulated his support for a candidate whom he deemed to possess unparalleled leadership qualities, including vision, managerial skills, and ethical integrity. He stressed that his allegiance lies with the candidate who can best serve Edo State’s interests, regardless of party affiliation.

Mayaki’s stance reflects a broader discourse within the APC ahead of the gubernatorial polls, highlighting divergent views on leadership criteria and party alignment among key stakeholders in Edo State. His declaration underscores the evolving dynamics shaping the political landscape as the election draws near.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Lagos PDP Chairman Segun Adewale Defects to APC, Citing Support for Tinubu
Next article
Nigerian football at crossroads!, by Segun Odegbami
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sallah: Pray for Tinubu to steer Nigeria towards brighter future – Wike

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
"Nyesom Wike Urges Muslim Community to Pray for President...

“Oman Mediates Sweden-Iran Prisoner Exchange: Former Iranian Official Freed, Two Swedes Return Home”

Naija247news Naija247news -
STOCKHOLM - Sweden and Iran conducted a prisoner exchange...

Giorgia Meloni: EU States Will Not Directly Participate in G7’s $50 Billion Ukraine Loan

Naija247news Naija247news -
BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni...

“FG Delays Compensation Payments for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project Due to Plan Alterations”

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Government has announced a temporary withholding of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sallah: Pray for Tinubu to steer Nigeria towards brighter future – Wike

North Central 0
"Nyesom Wike Urges Muslim Community to Pray for President...

“Oman Mediates Sweden-Iran Prisoner Exchange: Former Iranian Official Freed, Two Swedes Return Home”

Geopolitics 0
STOCKHOLM - Sweden and Iran conducted a prisoner exchange...

Giorgia Meloni: EU States Will Not Directly Participate in G7’s $50 Billion Ukraine Loan

Geopolitics 0
BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sallah: Pray for Tinubu to steer Nigeria towards brighter future –...

Gbenga Samson - 0