Oshiomhole inaugurates Edo APC Campaign Council, Pledges Victory Ahead of Governorship Election

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) formally launched its Campaign Council on Friday evening in Benin City, gearing up for the upcoming September 21st governorship election. Led by former governor Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, the council emphasized unity and collective effort among party members to secure victory.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the inauguration, Sen. Oshiomhole underscored the importance of grassroots mobilization, urging every member to actively participate regardless of their designated roles. “Titles do not matter,” he asserted, “every member is a canvasser.” He expressed readiness to support Senator Monday Okpebholo’s candidacy wholeheartedly, promising to contribute in any capacity necessary to ensure victory.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, the Director General of the Campaign Council, echoed Sen. Oshiomhole’s sentiments, emphasizing the formidable task of defeating the incumbent government. He called for unity within the party ranks and encouraged members to set aside differences in pursuit of a common goal.

Earlier in the event, State Chairman Emperor Jarrett Tenebe paid tribute to past governors who had steered the state with distinction, underscoring their legacies of good governance.

However, following the inauguration, a notable dissent emerged from John Mayaki, a prominent APC Chieftain and Director of Communication and Media for the APC 2020 Governorship Campaign Council. Mayaki publicly announced his decision not to support Senator Monday Okpebholo’s candidacy in the upcoming elections. At a media roundtable in Benin City, he emphasized the importance of competence over party loyalty in selecting a governor.

In his statement titled “2024 Governorship Election: Party Supremacy, Competence, and the Future of Edo State,” Mayaki articulated his support for a candidate whom he deemed to possess unparalleled leadership qualities, including vision, managerial skills, and ethical integrity. He stressed that his allegiance lies with the candidate who can best serve Edo State’s interests, regardless of party affiliation.

Mayaki’s stance reflects a broader discourse within the APC ahead of the gubernatorial polls, highlighting divergent views on leadership criteria and party alignment among key stakeholders in Edo State. His declaration underscores the evolving dynamics shaping the political landscape as the election draws near.