Nigeria’s Access Bank Cements East African Presence With Tanzania’s ABC Acquisition

Access Bank has successfully concluded the acquisition of a controlling stake in African Banking Corporation of Tanzania (ABCT), announced Access Holdings on Monday. This milestone comes nearly eleven months after the initial announcement of the transaction.

ABCT, previously a subsidiary of London-listed Atlas Mara Limited, operates as a full-service commercial bank in Tanzania, serving the local market for over two decades.

Access Bank views the Tanzanian acquisition as pivotal in its ambition to become “the World’s Most Respected African Bank.” It aligns with the bank’s strategy to explore local, regional, and international revenue opportunities, particularly in trade, payments, and specialized commerce for business and retail customers across East Africa.

The acquisition of ABCT marks another strategic move by Access Bank, following its recent purchase of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, positioning itself among the top five largest lenders by total assets in Zambia, with aspirations to be in the top three by 2027.

Access Bank is also progressing with plans to acquire Standard Chartered Bank’s majority holdings in subsidiaries across Angola, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and its consumer and private banking business in Tanzania later this year. Further expansions include the acquisition of Finance Trust Bank Limited in Uganda and the National Bank of Kenya Limited.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director of Access Bank, emphasized the strategic significance of the Tanzanian acquisition, describing it as a critical step in enhancing intra-African trade within the East African region and beyond. He expressed confidence that the integration of ABCT into Access Bank’s network will drive positive change and innovation.

John Imani, Managing Director of ABCT, highlighted the opportunities created by the acquisition for customers, stakeholders, and employees. He emphasized the combined entity’s ability to leverage Access Bank’s extensive resources and expertise to deliver enhanced services and value to clients in Tanzania.

Access Bank plans to integrate ABCT with the consumer and private banking operations of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania upon completion of the acquisition, aiming to create a strengthened and enlarged presence in the Tanzanian banking market.