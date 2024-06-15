Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Equities Market Sees Renewed Interest in Banking Stocks

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian equities market is experiencing a resurgence in investor interest, particularly in banking stocks, as investors hunt for bargains. Analysts anticipate this sentiment to continue. Gbolahan Oluwole, Associate Portfolio Manager at FBN Quest Asset Management, provides a market review and outlook.

Host: The stock market has had an impressive year so far, with a year-to-date return still over 30%. Despite macroeconomic challenges like high inflation and currency devaluation, the market has shown resilience. Can you shed some light on recent market trends and investor sentiment?

Oluwole: Yes, it has been an interesting year for the equities market. We started strong with broad-based gains across various sectors, particularly in heavyweight stocks like Dangote Cement, BUA Foods, and Seplat in the oil and gas sector. These gains contributed to a 30% return by the end of January. However, as the year progressed, headwinds, especially new minimum requirements for deposit money banks announced by the Central Bank, subdued buying interest in the equities market.

Recently, we’ve seen renewed interest in banking stocks, driven by attractive valuations and long-term opportunities within the sector. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the banking sector remains resilient, and investors are positioning themselves for future gains.

Host: Beyond banking stocks, what are your views on other sectors, particularly consumer goods?

Oluwole: The consumer goods sector faces significant challenges, including foreign exchange liquidity issues, weak consumer demand, and high operational costs. Companies have had to adapt by implementing strategies like product shrinkflation and sachet packaging to maintain sales. Despite these challenges, there’s cautious optimism about companies like Tolaram, which recently acquired a majority stake in Guinness. Their expertise in navigating competitive markets could help them succeed in the beverage sector as well.

Host: With high yields in the fixed income market, how should institutional investors approach their portfolios?

Oluwole: Institutional investors should take a long-term view, especially with the banking sector, which offers significant opportunities despite recent regulatory challenges. If banks successfully mobilize the required capital, it could have a transformative impact on their balance sheets and future earnings.

Host: What about the telecom sector, particularly companies like MTN?

Oluwole: Investments in the telecom sector will likely focus on core infrastructure to enhance internet and broadband penetration. Despite regulatory challenges around tariffs, the rollout of 5G networks by companies like MTN, especially in major cities, will drive growth.

Host: Thank you, Gbolahan Oluwole, for your insights.

Oluwole: Thank you for having me.

Gbolahan Oluwole is an Associate Portfolio Manager at FBN Quest Asset Management.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
