Nigeria Signs $3 Billion Industrialisation Financing Deal with Afreximbank

Nigeria’s federal government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Afreximbank on Friday to establish a $3 billion Nigeria Industrialisation Financing Facility aimed at developing an industrial park and light manufacturing sector. The agreement was signed by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Udoka-Anite, during the Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) 2024 in Nassau, The Bahamas.

This initiative is set to create special economic and agro-processing zones nationwide, generating 20,000 jobs. It will support the automotive sector’s development and enhance the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) value chain to boost the automotive and transport industries in Nigeria. Additionally, the facility will provide technical and financial backing for a diaspora investment fund framework.

The partnership, involving the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Arise IIP, and Afreximbank, aims to revitalize Nigeria’s cotton, apparel, and textile value chain. This sector’s rejuvenation is expected to create 20,000 jobs and attract investments exceeding $2 billion.

“This initiative will revitalize Nigeria’s cotton belt, creating numerous jobs and restoring the country’s former pride in cotton and textile production,” Afreximbank stated.

The collaboration underscores the current administration’s commitment to economic diversification. It will also expand the Afreximbank-Arise IIP/FMITI partnership, supporting state-wide investment projects in technical viability and developing the healthcare value chain.

This agreement follows the World Bank’s recent approval of N2.25 billion to help Nigeria sustain its reform momentum, boost non-oil revenue, and support vulnerable citizens. The World Bank’s intervention includes $1.5 billion for the Reforms for Economic Stabilisation to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing Programme (DPF) and $750 million for the Accelerating Resource Mobilisation Reforms (ARMOR) Programme-for-Results (PforR). The combined package offers immediate financial and technical support to stabilize Nigeria’s economy and assist the economically at-risk population.