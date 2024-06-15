Nigeria Deploys 197 Troops to The Gambia for Peacekeeping Mission Amidst National Insecurity

Amidst the backdrop of escalating insecurity within Nigeria, the Nigerian Army has embarked on a significant peacekeeping mission by deploying 197 personnel to The Gambia. This deployment was officially announced by Maj-Gen. Boniface Sinjen, Chief of Operations of the Nigerian Army, during the graduation ceremony of troops from Nigerian Company 9 of the Economic Community of West African States Mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) held on Friday in Jaji, Kaduna State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the troops underwent rigorous Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) starting from May 4 at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) in Jaji, Kaduna State. Maj-Gen. Boniface Sinjen highlighted that this training was crucial in aligning with the commitment of Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, and the Armed Forces of Nigeria, ensuring the deployment of highly skilled peacekeepers to support international peace and security efforts.

“The training has equipped you with essential tactical skills and knowledge required for peace support operations,” Maj-Gen. Sinjen remarked during the ceremony. “You have been prepared to safeguard civilians and accomplish tasks under the ECOMIG mandate, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, leadership, and cultural sensitivity.”

He emphasized the critical timing of their mission amidst The Gambia’s political uncertainty and instability, stressing the troops’ pivotal role in maintaining peace, protecting lives, and fostering sustainable development in the region.

Maj-Gen. Sinjen also urged the troops to uphold professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights, adhering strictly to ECOWAS mandates guiding their mission. He underscored the significance of their conduct reflecting not just on themselves but also on Nigeria, the ECOWAS region, and the international community.

Furthermore, Maj-Gen. Ademola Adedoja, Commandant of MLAILPKC, described the six-week training as intensive and comprehensive, aligning with the Standard UN Core Pre-Deployment Training Modules. He emphasized that the PDT aimed to equip the unit with the necessary skills to operate effectively and efficiently during their deployment to The Gambia.