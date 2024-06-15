NFF Yet to Accept Finidi George’s Resignation as Super Eagles Coach

The resignation of Finidi George as head coach of the Super Eagles has encountered a complication, as sources within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) reveal that his resignation letter has not yet been accepted. Finidi’s letter, dated June 14, 2024, remains unsigned, prompting the NFF to request a signed version to avoid any potential legal issues.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Reports suggest that the former Ajax winger is opposed to working under a foreign coach, interpreting such a move as a lack of confidence from his employers. Finidi, 53, was officially presented as the Super Eagles coach on May 13 in Abuja. However, he has faced challenges, failing to secure victories in his first two official matches—2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin earlier this month.