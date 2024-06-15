Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

NAFDAC To Suspend Ban on Sachet Alcohol

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The House of Representatives and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have resolved to lift the ban on the sale and consumption of sachet alcoholic beverages.

NAFDAC recently banned the production of beverages in small sachets and bottles over prevailing cases of drug abuse in the country, especially by some young Nigerians.

Against this background, there was a motion moved on the floor of the by Hon. Paschal Agbodike and Hon. Philip Agbese, which called for an investigation on what led to the ban.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, in Abuja, Agbese revealed that the decision to temporarily lift the ban was reached following a meeting between the House Committee and NAFDAC officials.

He noted that the decision would remain in effect until the economy recovers from the current downturn.

Agbese said: “There was a motion before the parliament to investigate the activities that led to the ban placed by NAFDAC on the use and sale of sachet beverages in the country.

“In its wisdom, the parliament delegated the House Committee on NAFDAC, led by Hon. Regina Akume, to investigate the matter and report back. The committee dutifully carried out its legislative function as mandated.

“We engaged with various stakeholders, including NAFDAC and the organised private sector. During our meeting, resolutions were reached based on submissions from stakeholders, civil society organisations, and other interested parties.

“The recommendations presented to parliament included the view that the ban was untimely given the current economic realities. The five-year moratorium granted by NAFDAC, the impact of COVID-19, and other ongoing economic challenges have made it difficult for industry operators to comply with the terms.

“After that, the parliament in its wisdom adopted the House Committee Report as a whole. Following the questions we received yesterday, (Thursday) after the final meeting we had with the leadership of NAFDAC headed by Prof Mojisola Adeyeye; we all agreed as a government, parliament at one end and the executive in charge of that agency to, in the interest of the masses of our country and the mood of the nation, that the ban be suspended.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Coalition Government: A test for South Africa’s democracy
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Coalition Government: A test for South Africa’s democracy

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Despite the alarming struggle for...

Nigeria Signs $3 Billion Industrialisation Financing Deal with Afreximbank

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria’s federal government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)...

Ramaphosa Re-elected as ANC and DA Forge Historic Coalition in South Africa

Naija247news Naija247news -
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 14 (Reuters) - President...

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Coalition Government: A test for South Africa’s democracy

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Despite the alarming struggle for...

Nigeria Signs $3 Billion Industrialisation Financing Deal with Afreximbank

Analysis 0
Nigeria’s federal government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)...

Ramaphosa Re-elected as ANC and DA Forge Historic Coalition in South Africa

Democracy Africa 0
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 14 (Reuters) - President...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Coalition Government: A test for South Africa’s democracy

Naija247news - 0