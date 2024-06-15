NAFDAC To Suspend Ban on Sachet Alcohol

June 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The House of Representatives and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have resolved to lift the ban on the sale and consumption of sachet alcoholic beverages.

NAFDAC recently banned the production of beverages in small sachets and bottles over prevailing cases of drug abuse in the country, especially by some young Nigerians.

Against this background, there was a motion moved on the floor of the by Hon. Paschal Agbodike and Hon. Philip Agbese, which called for an investigation on what led to the ban.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, in Abuja, Agbese revealed that the decision to temporarily lift the ban was reached following a meeting between the House Committee and NAFDAC officials.

He noted that the decision would remain in effect until the economy recovers from the current downturn.

Agbese said: “There was a motion before the parliament to investigate the activities that led to the ban placed by NAFDAC on the use and sale of sachet beverages in the country.

“In its wisdom, the parliament delegated the House Committee on NAFDAC, led by Hon. Regina Akume, to investigate the matter and report back. The committee dutifully carried out its legislative function as mandated.

“We engaged with various stakeholders, including NAFDAC and the organised private sector. During our meeting, resolutions were reached based on submissions from stakeholders, civil society organisations, and other interested parties.

“The recommendations presented to parliament included the view that the ban was untimely given the current economic realities. The five-year moratorium granted by NAFDAC, the impact of COVID-19, and other ongoing economic challenges have made it difficult for industry operators to comply with the terms.

“After that, the parliament in its wisdom adopted the House Committee Report as a whole. Following the questions we received yesterday, (Thursday) after the final meeting we had with the leadership of NAFDAC headed by Prof Mojisola Adeyeye; we all agreed as a government, parliament at one end and the executive in charge of that agency to, in the interest of the masses of our country and the mood of the nation, that the ban be suspended.” (www.naija247news.com).