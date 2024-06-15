“Its Time for National Unity and Sacrifice”, President Says Tinubu At Eid-el-Kabir Message

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian Muslim community on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, highlighting the festival’s themes of sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the President congratulated Muslim faithful and prayed for Allah to accept their supplications and acts of devotion.

President Tinubu urged all Nigerians to reflect on the deeper significance of Eid-el-Kabir, emphasizing that sacrifice and duty are essential components of nation-building. He noted that achieving significant change requires collective purpose, will, and action.

The President also called on citizens to pray for the nation’s continued peace and stability while working purposefully to promote unity, peace, and progress.

President Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices Nigerians have made over the past year as his administration works to set the nation on a path of growth and development. He expressed optimism that these sacrifices will yield positive results, noting signs of economic strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors.

Reassuring Nigerians, the President emphasized that his administration is committed to prioritizing their physical, social, and economic security, and will persist in these efforts.

The President concluded by wishing all Nigerians happy Sallah celebrations.