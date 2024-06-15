Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

“Its Time for National Unity and Sacrifice”, President Says Tinubu At Eid-el-Kabir Message

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian Muslim community on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, highlighting the festival’s themes of sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the President congratulated Muslim faithful and prayed for Allah to accept their supplications and acts of devotion.

President Tinubu urged all Nigerians to reflect on the deeper significance of Eid-el-Kabir, emphasizing that sacrifice and duty are essential components of nation-building. He noted that achieving significant change requires collective purpose, will, and action.

The President also called on citizens to pray for the nation’s continued peace and stability while working purposefully to promote unity, peace, and progress.

President Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices Nigerians have made over the past year as his administration works to set the nation on a path of growth and development. He expressed optimism that these sacrifices will yield positive results, noting signs of economic strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors.

Reassuring Nigerians, the President emphasized that his administration is committed to prioritizing their physical, social, and economic security, and will persist in these efforts.

The President concluded by wishing all Nigerians happy Sallah celebrations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Rivers State House of Assembly Leadership Dispute Adjourned to June 20 by Court of Appeal”
Next article
“Coalition of Indigenous Ethnic Nationalities Calls for Immediate Restructuring of Nigeria”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Islamic religion recognises two festivals: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha....

Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Goodluck Jonathan lost the Nigerian presidency not because...

Teenage Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive Lagos – NIDCOM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)...

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 33.95% in May

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose by...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Nigerianism 0
The Islamic religion recognises two festivals: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha....

Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again

Nigerianism 0
President Goodluck Jonathan lost the Nigerian presidency not because...

Teenage Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive Lagos – NIDCOM

Nigeria 0
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Naija247news - 0