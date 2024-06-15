Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Group distributes 15 power tillers to Kaduna farmers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An NGO, PYXERA Global Rayuwa Project, has distributed 15 power tiller machines to farmers in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Dr Victor Unamma, the Project Director, who spoke during the exercise on Friday in Kudan, said that the power tillers were distributed to 15 farmers’ cooperative groups.

He said that the labour saving machines would serve 575 farmers in Kudan Local government and some communities in neighbouring Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Unamma said the gesture was to boost agricultural mechanisation and strengthen food security.

According to him, the machines will help the beneficiaries immensely in land preparation activities; reduce drudgery and enhance socioeconomic benefits.

Unamma explained that Rayuwa project covered 70 per cent of the cost of power tillers while the beneficiaries paid only 30 per cent on a smart subsidy arrangement.

“The farmers will enjoy the use of the new micro mechanised machines as replacement to old systems of farming and addressing the high cost of tractors,’’ he said.

He urged the farmers not to sell the machines but use them for servicing farmers in their respective communities to enhance production and boost wealth creation.

Earlier, Mr Nathaniel Otene, Agriculture Specialist, Rayuwa Project, said a survey conducted by the project revealed that about 90 per cent of farmers in kudan LGA and its environs used animal-drawn plough system for land preparation.

He added that the survey also discovered that there was inadequate manpower for ploughing and other moisture saving techniques hence the distribution of the machines.

According to Otene, the distribution is to boost food security and make agriculture more attractive to the youths.

In his remarks, Mr Shuaibu Jaja, Chairman of Kudan Local Government council commended the effort of Rayuwa Project for bearing the 70 percent cost of the power tillers.

Jaja urged prject to provide more support to the farmers and advised the beneficiaries to use the opportunity to expand their farms.

Malam Mohammed-Bello Jirgi, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, said the machines came at the right time and promised that they would leverage on the power tillers to scale-up production.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Nigeria Needs $1.5 Billion Investment to Cut Methane Emissions by 2030, IEA Estimates”
Next article
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 33.95% in May
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Islamic religion recognises two festivals: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha....

Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Goodluck Jonathan lost the Nigerian presidency not because...

Teenage Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive Lagos – NIDCOM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)...

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 33.95% in May

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose by...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Nigerianism 0
The Islamic religion recognises two festivals: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha....

Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again

Nigerianism 0
President Goodluck Jonathan lost the Nigerian presidency not because...

Teenage Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive Lagos – NIDCOM

Nigeria 0
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Naija247news - 0