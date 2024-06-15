Group distributes 15 power tillers to Kaduna farmers

June 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An NGO, PYXERA Global Rayuwa Project, has distributed 15 power tiller machines to farmers in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Dr Victor Unamma, the Project Director, who spoke during the exercise on Friday in Kudan, said that the power tillers were distributed to 15 farmers’ cooperative groups.

He said that the labour saving machines would serve 575 farmers in Kudan Local government and some communities in neighbouring Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Unamma said the gesture was to boost agricultural mechanisation and strengthen food security.

According to him, the machines will help the beneficiaries immensely in land preparation activities; reduce drudgery and enhance socioeconomic benefits.

Unamma explained that Rayuwa project covered 70 per cent of the cost of power tillers while the beneficiaries paid only 30 per cent on a smart subsidy arrangement.

“The farmers will enjoy the use of the new micro mechanised machines as replacement to old systems of farming and addressing the high cost of tractors,’’ he said.

He urged the farmers not to sell the machines but use them for servicing farmers in their respective communities to enhance production and boost wealth creation.

Earlier, Mr Nathaniel Otene, Agriculture Specialist, Rayuwa Project, said a survey conducted by the project revealed that about 90 per cent of farmers in kudan LGA and its environs used animal-drawn plough system for land preparation.

He added that the survey also discovered that there was inadequate manpower for ploughing and other moisture saving techniques hence the distribution of the machines.

According to Otene, the distribution is to boost food security and make agriculture more attractive to the youths.

In his remarks, Mr Shuaibu Jaja, Chairman of Kudan Local Government council commended the effort of Rayuwa Project for bearing the 70 percent cost of the power tillers.

Jaja urged prject to provide more support to the farmers and advised the beneficiaries to use the opportunity to expand their farms.

Malam Mohammed-Bello Jirgi, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, said the machines came at the right time and promised that they would leverage on the power tillers to scale-up production.(www.naija247news.com).