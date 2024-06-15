“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is currently in advanced negotiations to acquire Everton Football Club, surpassing four other potential buyers including Vici Private Finance, MSP Sports Capital, and local businessmen. Sources indicate that Chairman Dan Friedkin, who also owns Serie A club Roma, is strongly positioned to purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94% stake. A final decision on the acquisition is expected imminently, with Friedkin’s substantial reported net worth of £4.8 billion enhancing his leverage in negotiations.

This potential acquisition is part of Friedkin’s broader strategy to establish a multi-club model, aiming to elevate Everton alongside his ownership of Serie A’s Roma. The Friedkin Group previously took control of Roma in 2020 and notably oversaw the appointment of manager Jose Mourinho the following year, signaling their ambitions in European football management.

Everton, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season after being docked eight points for breaching financial rules, faces additional obligations to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations by the end of this month. The club is also set to make a payment to MSP, a US-based firm and one of Friedkin’s rival bidders, which had loaned Everton approximately £158 million.

Furthermore, Everton has confirmed plans to relocate to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock starting from the 2025-26 season, marking a significant development amidst the potential ownership transition.