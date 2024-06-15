Former Lagos PDP Chairman Segun Adewale Defects to APC, Citing Support for Tinubu

Chief Segun Adewale, a prominent figure in Lagos State politics and former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has announced his decision to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Popularly known as Aeroland, Adewale made this declaration during a news conference held in Lagos on Saturday.

The move comes shortly after Adewale’s indefinite suspension by the PDP in Alimosho Local Government Area, where he was accused of causing disaffection within the party and tarnishing its image. Adewale, who hails from Alimosho, attributed his suspension to exposing mismanagement of campaign funds during the 2023 elections.

Addressing the press, Adewale clarified that his decision to join the APC was not driven by electoral ambitions for the 2027 elections but to support President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.” He humorously remarked his next step would be to go to Abuja and prostrate before Tinubu.

Regarding his suspension, Adewale dismissed its significance, stating that his ward fully supports him and has distanced itself from the reported disciplinary action. He criticized the PDP leadership for what he termed unconstitutional actions and reiterated his commitment to protecting his business interests and political structure by aligning with the ruling party.

Adewale also highlighted his frustration with the PDP, citing issues such as alleged corruption and lack of support from party members. He emphasized that his departure from the PDP had been long coming, noting that only Atiku Abubakar’s persuasion had kept him in the party until the 2023 elections.

His defection to the APC, Adewale stressed, was aimed at securing his business dealings and consolidating his political influence, especially after key figures he supported in the PDP had already moved to the APC and assumed roles as commissioners and lawmakers.

In summary, Chief Segun Adewale’s move underscores his strategic realignment within Lagos politics, positioning himself in support of the APC and its leadership, particularly ahead of future political developments in the state.