“FG Delays Compensation Payments for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project Due to Plan Alterations”

The Federal Government has announced a temporary withholding of compensation payments to property owners affected by alterations in the plan for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. This decision was disclosed by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, during his inspection of ongoing road projects in Lagos, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Tax Credit Route, and Eleko areas on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Umahi emphasized that the government had adjusted the project’s scope to resolve compensation issues affecting critical infrastructure. Specifically, the corridor from Phase Two, Section Two of the coastal route has been condensed to 55 kilometers of effective pavements, incorporating 10 train tracks. The government has already disbursed approximately N10 billion in compensation payments.

“We are temporarily withholding compensation payments from Kilometer Seven due to recent rerouting adjustments, particularly around the white sand beach area,” Umahi stated. “Despite local concerns, we have streamlined the corridor to 55 kilometers with 20 train tracks, down from the initial 55, as part of our comprehensive review.”

Umahi assured that the compensation process would swiftly resume after further assessment and consultations with newly appointed enumerators for Section Two. He underscored the project’s aim to preserve numerous properties and communities, including Okunaja, where rerouting through a swamp was deemed necessary to protect existing infrastructure.

“We have saved critical cables and safeguarded the entire Okunaja community by rerouting through environmentally sensitive areas,” Umahi added. “While some dissenting voices advocate adhering strictly to gazetted plans, our priority remains balanced development and infrastructure preservation.”

Umahi expressed confidence that stakeholders would recognize the rationale behind these adjustments and support the project’s forward progress.