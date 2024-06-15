Emirate tussle: Why Ado Bayero, other deposed Kano emirs feel hurt — Sanusi

Former Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II Reflects on Emirate Tussle in Kano

In a candid interview with Saturday Sun, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano, expressed empathy towards those affected by the recent changes in the emirate system in Kano State, including his predecessor, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sanusi acknowledged the deep-seated emotions surrounding the upheaval, attributing them to the abrupt dismantling of a system that had provided privileges for some over the past four years. He emphasized that the root of the current discord lies not in recent events but in decisions made years ago.

“What we are dealing with is a situation where somebody divided us,” Sanusi remarked. “When you create such divisions, some people inadvertently benefit. Now that these benefits have been rescinded, tensions arise.”

He elaborated on the historical context, highlighting the creation of new emirates by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as a pivotal moment. Sanusi criticized the creation of emirates such as Kano Emirate with its eight local governments, asserting that such entities were unprecedented in Kano’s thousand-year history.

Reflecting on Governor Ganduje’s actions, Sanusi pointed out the legal challenges faced in altering the emirate structure and the subsequent legal battles that ensued. He underscored the intention behind restoring what he termed the “original order” to preserve the emirate’s historical integrity.

Sanusi clarified that the decisions made were not targeted at individuals or families but were driven by a desire to safeguard Kano’s cultural heritage. He emphasized the need for all stakeholders, including the royal family and citizens of Kano, to consider the broader implications and uphold the emirate’s legacy.

“I am here today, but tomorrow is uncertain,” Sanusi mused, alluding to the transient nature of leadership and the importance of collective stewardship.

The ongoing legal dispute between Sanusi and Bayero over the Kano Emirate throne underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the issue. While Sanusi has been reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Bayero has contested his dethronement in court, challenging the legality of the law used by the governor.

The situation remains fluid as both sides navigate legal proceedings and public sentiment in their bid to secure their respective claims to the esteemed position of Emir of Kano.