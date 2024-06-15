Menu
“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake in the Portuguese porcelain manufacturer Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS from Grupo Visabeira, expanding his portfolio of investments beyond sports. Vista Alegre announced in a regulatory filing late on Friday that Ronaldo’s company, CR7 SA, plans to further purchase 30% of Vista Alegre Spain in the coming days.

In addition to these acquisitions, Ronaldo and Vista Alegre have agreed to establish a 50-50 joint venture in the Middle East and Asia. This partnership aims to promote the prestigious Vista Alegre brand and Bordallo Pinheiro, known for its ceramics inspired by the 19th-century Portuguese artist of the same name.

“This collaboration will accelerate the global expansion of our brands in the luxury segment across international markets, including retail and premium hospitality,” Vista Alegre stated.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, embarked on this investment initiative following his move to Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr in 2022, where he reportedly earns an annual salary of approximately $200 million. Over the years, he has diversified his financial interests, preparing for a career beyond sports.

In previous ventures, Ronaldo partnered with Portuguese hotel operator Grupo Pestana SGPS SA in 2015 to invest €75 million in developing four boutique hotels with a total of 400 rooms across Portugal, Spain, and the US. This marked his largest investment at the time, underscoring his strategic approach to post-soccer life.

The exact financial terms of Ronaldo’s investment in Vista Alegre were not disclosed by the company.

