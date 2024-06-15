Court Schedules June 27 for Yahaya Bello’s Arraignment in N80.2 Billion Money Laundering Case

Court Sets June 27 for Arraignment of Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in N80.2 Billion Money Laundering Case

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled June 27 for the arraignment of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who faces allegations of money laundering amounting to N80.2 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bello was notably absent from court on Thursday.

The proceeding, initially set for his arraignment, was postponed after Bello’s counsel informed the court that both parties had previously agreed on a new date, June 27, as June 13 was inconvenient. Adeola Adedipe, representing Bello, explained that the agreement was made during a meeting called by Kemi Pinheiro, the EFCC’s lead counsel. Adedipe suggested that there was a “misalignment of communication” within the EFCC, given that Rotimi Oyedepo, the EFCC counsel present in court, was unaware of the meeting.

However, Rotimi Oyedepo refuted the claim, stating he had no knowledge of any such meeting. This led Judge Emeka Nwite to adjourn the case to June 27, emphasizing that Yahaya Bello must appear in court, as per the commitment made by the defendant’s lead counsel, Abdulwahab Mohammed.