Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Court Schedules June 27 for Yahaya Bello’s Arraignment in N80.2 Billion Money Laundering Case

By: Naija247news

Date:

Court Sets June 27 for Arraignment of Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in N80.2 Billion Money Laundering Case

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled June 27 for the arraignment of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who faces allegations of money laundering amounting to N80.2 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bello was notably absent from court on Thursday.

The proceeding, initially set for his arraignment, was postponed after Bello’s counsel informed the court that both parties had previously agreed on a new date, June 27, as June 13 was inconvenient. Adeola Adedipe, representing Bello, explained that the agreement was made during a meeting called by Kemi Pinheiro, the EFCC’s lead counsel. Adedipe suggested that there was a “misalignment of communication” within the EFCC, given that Rotimi Oyedepo, the EFCC counsel present in court, was unaware of the meeting.

However, Rotimi Oyedepo refuted the claim, stating he had no knowledge of any such meeting. This led Judge Emeka Nwite to adjourn the case to June 27, emphasizing that Yahaya Bello must appear in court, as per the commitment made by the defendant’s lead counsel, Abdulwahab Mohammed.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Coalition of Indigenous Ethnic Nationalities Calls for Immediate Restructuring of Nigeria”
Next article
“Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Fades as Nigeria’s Inflation Hits 28-Year High at 33.95% in May”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Islamic religion recognises two festivals: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha....

Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Goodluck Jonathan lost the Nigerian presidency not because...

Teenage Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive Lagos – NIDCOM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)...

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 33.95% in May

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose by...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Nigerianism 0
The Islamic religion recognises two festivals: Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha....

Jonathan can bring “Good luck” to PDP again

Nigerianism 0
President Goodluck Jonathan lost the Nigerian presidency not because...

Teenage Girls Trafficked to Ghana Arrive Lagos – NIDCOM

Nigeria 0
June 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sallah: Beyond ram slaughtering by Abdulkabir Muhammed

Naija247news - 0