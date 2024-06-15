Menu
Political parties

“Coalition of Indigenous Ethnic Nationalities Calls for Immediate Restructuring of Nigeria”

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Coalition of Indigenous Ethnic Nationalities (CIEN) has urgently called for the restructuring of Nigeria in light of the severe political and socio-economic issues threatening the nation’s unity.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna, and jointly signed by Chairman Prof. Benjamin Okaba, Co-Chairman Mr. Timothy B. Gandu, and Secretary Mr. Nubari Saatah, the group highlighted the pressing need for change.

The statement noted that since the return of democracy in 1999, the high expectations of Nigerians have turned into despair due to the persistent political and socio-economic challenges. The emergence of secessionist movements, ethnic and religious intolerance, insurgency, banditry, economic decline, and alleged uneven distribution of resources are clear indicators of the nation’s deteriorating condition.

“Today, more than at any point in Nigeria’s history, calls for the urgent restructuring of the country have been at their loudest, and continue to reverberate,” the statement emphasized.

The group announced that it has developed recommendations and templates for restructuring, which they believe, if implemented, will help steer Nigeria away from future turmoil.

“CIEN would like to inform the Nigerian public and the political leadership that after thorough deliberations and consultation on restructuring the Nigerian federation, we have put together recommendations and templates which we strongly believe will contribute immensely to addressing our current challenges,” the statement read.

The Coalition attributes the country’s flawed socio-political and socio-economic structures to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution. They insist that the call for restructuring is timely and essential.

“CIEN has forwarded a letter and accompanying recommendations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as well as the leaderships of the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives. We aim to deepen the conversation on the restructuring of the Nigerian federation,” the group stated.

