Menu
Search
Subscribe
CEO EXCLUSIVE

Chike-Obi: Africa must find domestic ways to be competitive globally

By: Naija247news

Date:

Africa Urged to Enhance Competitiveness and Efficiency, Says Fidelity Bank Chairman

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank, emphasized Africa’s need to leverage its strengths effectively for competitiveness and efficiency during an interview with CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor at the AFREXIMBANK Annual meetings in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Chike-Obi stressed the importance of cohesive leadership in harnessing Africa’s strengths to achieve prosperity. He highlighted the imperative for Africa to identify and capitalize on its competitive advantages in producing goods and services efficiently to unlock its full potential. Using success stories in sports as examples, Chike-Obi underscored Africa’s capability when leveraging inherent advantages.

Furthermore, Chike-Obi emphasized the critical role of collaboration and seamless interaction among African nations and regions for sustainable development. He urged enhanced integration to facilitate the movement of goods and services across the continent, advocating for collective efforts towards common goals.

Addressing specific sectors, Chike-Obi called for cohesive policies in critical areas like power supply and banking to drive economic growth and financial integration within Africa. He emphasized the necessity for streamlined banking services and transactions across the continent.

While acknowledging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a pivotal opportunity for economic advancement, Chike-Obi urged practical implementation to maximize its effectiveness. He underscored the importance of translating policies into tangible outcomes for the benefit of Africa’s populace.

Reflecting on discussions at the annual meetings regarding trade and investment, Chike-Obi reiterated that collaboration, unity, and concerted efforts are indispensable for realizing Africa’s vast potential and achieving sustainable progress.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Equities Market Sees Renewed Interest in Banking Stocks
Next article
AI Race Hits Up As Tech Giants Accelerate Next-Gen Chip Development
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake...

Niger Suspends Oil Exports to China via Benin Pipeline Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a significant escalation of tensions between Niger and...

Switzerland Hosts BRICS-Led Peace Summit on Ukraine Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Story: This weekend marks a critical juncture in Swiss diplomacy...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Lifestyle News 0
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake...

Niger Suspends Oil Exports to China via Benin Pipeline Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Oil Markets 0
In a significant escalation of tensions between Niger and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam - 0