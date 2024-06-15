Chike-Obi: Africa must find domestic ways to be competitive globally

Africa Urged to Enhance Competitiveness and Efficiency, Says Fidelity Bank Chairman

Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank, emphasized Africa’s need to leverage its strengths effectively for competitiveness and efficiency during an interview with CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor at the AFREXIMBANK Annual meetings in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Chike-Obi stressed the importance of cohesive leadership in harnessing Africa’s strengths to achieve prosperity. He highlighted the imperative for Africa to identify and capitalize on its competitive advantages in producing goods and services efficiently to unlock its full potential. Using success stories in sports as examples, Chike-Obi underscored Africa’s capability when leveraging inherent advantages.

Furthermore, Chike-Obi emphasized the critical role of collaboration and seamless interaction among African nations and regions for sustainable development. He urged enhanced integration to facilitate the movement of goods and services across the continent, advocating for collective efforts towards common goals.

Addressing specific sectors, Chike-Obi called for cohesive policies in critical areas like power supply and banking to drive economic growth and financial integration within Africa. He emphasized the necessity for streamlined banking services and transactions across the continent.

While acknowledging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a pivotal opportunity for economic advancement, Chike-Obi urged practical implementation to maximize its effectiveness. He underscored the importance of translating policies into tangible outcomes for the benefit of Africa’s populace.

Reflecting on discussions at the annual meetings regarding trade and investment, Chike-Obi reiterated that collaboration, unity, and concerted efforts are indispensable for realizing Africa’s vast potential and achieving sustainable progress.