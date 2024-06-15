LITTLETON, Colorado, June 12 (Reuters) – During the first quarter of 2024, the BRICS group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa collectively emitted a record 1.98 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from power generation, according to data from energy think tank Ember. This figure exceeded the entire emissions output of the rest of the world combined, underscoring a widening gap in pollution trends between these major emerging economies and most developed nations.

The heightened emissions from BRICS countries, primarily driven by high coal usage in Asian nations like China and India, reflect their significant economic and industrial activities. These nations, which account for over 40% of the global population and a quarter of the world economy, wield substantial influence when acting in concert.

Founded in 2009 as a challenge to the dominance of Western economies, the BRICS bloc has attracted interest from over 40 countries, including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kazakhstan, seeking to join its ranks. The potential expansion of BRICS could bolster its ability to resist Western pressures for decarbonization, leveraging internal trade and investment dynamics to shield against external economic repercussions.

China and India, responsible for more than 90% of the BRICS emissions total in Q1 2024, emerge as pivotal members within the bloc. China, as the world’s largest power producer and renewable energy developer, not only dominates fossil fuel emissions but also leads in renewable energy technologies. Despite international scrutiny and trade disputes over practices like solar panel dumping, China remains integral to global energy dynamics and as a trade partner for sanctioned nations.

India, the second-largest coal user globally, faces similar challenges balancing economic growth with environmental commitments. Despite pledges to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, India’s reliance on coal for over 75% of electricity generation poses significant hurdles to meeting ambitious climate targets.

While Russia, Brazil, and South Africa show varied emission trends, with Russia notably increasing emissions, the collective stance of BRICS nations diverges from that of many Western counterparts focused on emissions reduction.

As these nations continue to prioritize economic expansion and energy security, their role as major producers and exporters of commodities like coal, crude oil, and metals remains pivotal. The BRICS bloc’s evolving engagement with global markets could reshape international trade dynamics, particularly amid diminishing Western demand for fossil fuels.

Despite their economic clout, Western influences continue to shape global environmental policies. However, if BRICS countries expand their membership with like-minded economies prioritizing growth over emissions reduction, the path towards significant industrial decarbonization could face formidable challenges in the years ahead.