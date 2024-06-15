Menu
Search
Subscribe
Members

BRICS Efforts to Reduce Dollar Dependency Gain Momentum Ahead of Summit

By: Naija247news

Date:

Story:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An op-ed featured on Business Insider by Huileng Tan highlights the BRICS group’s ongoing initiatives aimed at diminishing reliance on the US dollar. Last year, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed the idea of a common BRICS currency, though it met with skepticism from economists due to practical challenges.

Instead of pursuing a common currency, the BRICS bloc has focused on bolstering trade and lending in local currencies as a strategy to reduce dependence on the dollar. According to Christopher Granville, managing director of global political research at GlobalData TS Lombard, discussions on this issue are expected to intensify during the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, scheduled for October 22-24.

The backdrop for these discussions includes escalating tensions between the US and China, exacerbated by secondary sanctions imposed by Washington on financial institutions involved in transactions with Russia, even if conducted in currencies like the Chinese yuan.

A pivotal development in this context is the growing interest among central banks in digital-currency transfers. Granville highlighted a potential solution involving a platform by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), facilitating direct peer-to-peer settlements of commercial invoices and foreign-exchange trades using central-bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

These CBDCs, akin to cryptocurrencies but issued and backed by central banks, gained attention through a BIS trial in 2022 involving central banks from China, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Thailand. Although not yet operational, this platform represents a potential systemic shift towards reducing reliance on traditional dollar-dominated transactions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BRICS Nations’ Power Sector Emissions Surge in Q1 2024, Outpacing Global Trends
Next article
Thailand Targets BRICS Membership, Aiming to Strengthen Global Influence
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake...

Niger Suspends Oil Exports to China via Benin Pipeline Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a significant escalation of tensions between Niger and...

Switzerland Hosts BRICS-Led Peace Summit on Ukraine Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Story: This weekend marks a critical juncture in Swiss diplomacy...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Lifestyle News 0
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake...

Niger Suspends Oil Exports to China via Benin Pipeline Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Oil Markets 0
In a significant escalation of tensions between Niger and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam - 0