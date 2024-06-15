Menu
South West

“Appoint Lagos Indigene to Key Ministerial Position in Reported Cabinet Reshuffle”, Group Urges President Tinubu

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Following President Bola Tinubu’s reported considerations for a cabinet reshuffle, a group known as De Renaissance Patriots has urged him to appoint a Lagos State indigene to represent the state in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The group, represented by its President, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele, emphasized that appointing a Lagos indigene to a substantive ministerial portfolio would strengthen ties with the IBILE people and address feelings of alienation among them.

Adeniji-Adele stated, “We congratulate President Bola Tinubu on the recent celebrations of Democracy Day. If the reports of a cabinet reshuffle are true, we welcome any changes that enhance his administration’s effectiveness.”

“We appeal to His Excellency to appoint a Lagos indigene from any IBILE division as a full-fledged minister, not a junior minister. This gesture would foster better relations and assuage the sentiments of indigenes who feel marginalized.”

He added, “We pray for President Tinubu’s wisdom and energy, guided by divine grace, in making decisions that benefit Lagos State, a region renowned for its unity and resilience since colonial times and amalgamation in 1914.”

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

