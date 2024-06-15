Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI

AI Race Hits Up As Tech Giants Accelerate Next-Gen Chip Development

By: Naija247news

Date:

Tech Giants Accelerate AI Chip Development Amid Intense Competition
The race to develop cutting-edge AI chips is intensifying as tech giants vie for supremacy in artificial intelligence. Last week, at the Computex Tech Conference in Taiwan, AMD hinted at new AI chips, mere weeks after announcing its latest processors capable of handling AI workloads. This move positions AMD against formidable rivals like Nvidia and Intel.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nvidia, not to be outdone, recently unveiled plans for its next-generation AI chip, slated for release in 2026. This successor to the current flagship Blackw model, expected later this year, aims to set new benchmarks in AI processing power.

Meanwhile, Intel showcased its own AI innovations as part of its strategy to catch up with Nvidia and AMD in the AI space. Historically trailing behind in AI advancements, Intel is now doubling down on its efforts to carve out a significant share of the AI market.

The AI frenzy has attracted tech giants such as Meta, Google, and Microsoft, which are aggressively acquiring Nvidia chips to bolster their AI capabilities. This surge in demand underscores the pivotal role of AI in shaping future technologies across various industries.

Looking ahead, both established chipmakers and emerging tech firms have unveiled ambitious technology roadmaps for the coming years. As competition heats up, the race to develop superior AI chips promises to drive innovation and reshape the landscape of artificial intelligence.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Chike-Obi: Africa must find domestic ways to be competitive globally
Next article
Africa’s Changing Geopolitical Landscape: US Struggles with Multipolar Realities
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake...

Niger Suspends Oil Exports to China via Benin Pipeline Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a significant escalation of tensions between Niger and...

Switzerland Hosts BRICS-Led Peace Summit on Ukraine Conflict

Naija247news Naija247news -
Story: This weekend marks a critical juncture in Swiss diplomacy...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
The Friedkin Group, led by Chairman Dan Friedkin, is...

“Cristiano Ronaldo Expands Investment Portfolio with Stake in Vista Alegre Porcelain”

Lifestyle News 0
Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to acquire a 10% stake...

Niger Suspends Oil Exports to China via Benin Pipeline Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Oil Markets 0
In a significant escalation of tensions between Niger and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Friedkin Group Nears Everton Takeover Deal, Pending Final Decision”

Joseph Adam - 0