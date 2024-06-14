Menu
World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The World Bank has approved two financing facilities of $2.25 billion for Nigeria to support the Federal Government’s efforts to stabilize the economy.

The international lender announced the approval of two significant financial operations aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s economic stability and supporting its vulnerable populations.

According to a statement from the bank on Thursday, the combined package, totalling $2.25bn, comprises the $1.5bn Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilisation to Enable Transformation Development Policy Financing Program and the $750 million Nigeria Accelerating Resource Mobilization Reforms Program-for-Results.

This financial infusion is intended to provide immediate financial and technical support for Nigeria’s urgent economic stabilization efforts.

It also aims to enhance the country’s non-oil revenue generation and safeguard oil revenues, thereby promoting fiscal sustainability and enabling the delivery of quality public services.

The statement from the bank read, “The World Bank has today approved two operations: $1.5 billion for the Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilisation to Enable Transformation Development Policy Financing Program and $750 million for the Nigeria Accelerating Resource Mobilisation Reforms Programme-for-Results.

“This combined $2.25 billion package provides immediate financial and technical support to Nigeria’s urgent efforts to stabilize the economy and scale up support to the poor and most economically at risk. It further supports Nigeria’s ambitious, multi-year effort to raise non-oil revenues and safeguard oil revenues to promote fiscal sustainability and provide sufficient resources to deliver quality public services”.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank last month, had announced that the nation had qualified for processing a loan, described as ‘virtually a grant’ of $2.25bn from the World Bank at one per cent interest rate.

The package, approved by the Board of Directors of the World Bank, offers a 40-year term with a 10-year moratorium and a nominal one per cent interest rate.

He stated, “We have qualified for the processing just this week to the Board of Directors of the World Bank of a total package of $2.25bn of what you can call ‘the closest you can get to a free lunch’- virtually a grant. It’s for about 10- 20 years moratorium and about one per cent interest.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
