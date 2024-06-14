The G7 Summit and the need for a fairer world

The current global system, established in the aftermath of World War II, struggles to effectively address the myriad challenges facing the world today. Initially shaped by the interests and aspirations of a select group of states, this system now exacerbates conflicts and impedes global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Since the end of the Cold War, the international community has confronted a new era marked by escalating crises. Collaboration at regional and global levels has become imperative, necessitating broader engagement from diverse global actors in resolving pressing issues. Yet, recent conflicts such as the Ukraine-Russia war and Israel’s actions in Palestine underscore the international community’s inability to effectively manage regional challenges or demonstrate decisive problem-solving.

The influence of traditional international organizations is waning, largely due to their failure to adapt to the multipolar dynamics of the modern world emerging since the turn of the century. It is increasingly evident that a global system cannot be dictated by a handful of superpowers pursuing their political and ideological agendas. Such an approach marginalizes the interests and rights of other nations and peoples, undermining the system’s legitimacy and effectiveness.

Acknowledging this reality is crucial for international organizations and dominant states alike. They must adjust their strategies to reflect the evolving global landscape. The current international framework, conceived post-World War II, teeters on the brink of collapse, highlighting the urgent need for a system that resonates with contemporary challenges and aspirations.

Amid these developments, the upcoming G7 summit assumes particular significance. Assembled around common values of freedom, democracy, and human rights, the G7 faces scrutiny over its role in addressing recent global crises. Although lacking the authority for binding decisions, the G7’s discussions on maintaining a rules-based international system are timely, given the increasing violations of established norms by certain states.

The theme of this year’s summit underscores the critical need to uphold international rules and norms in the face of blatant violations. Instances such as Israel’s actions in Gaza, deemed by many as flagrant war crimes, highlight the system’s failures to enforce its own standards effectively. Despite calls for ceasefire and global condemnation, international responses have been inadequate, reflecting a broader systemic dysfunction.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s advocacy for a fairer, more inclusive global order resonates amid these challenges. Türkiye’s active role in mediating conflicts and promoting stability underscores its commitment to global peace, amidst escalating threats from migration, climate change, and terrorism.

In conclusion, restructuring the international system is imperative to prioritize the rights of the oppressed over the interests of the powerful. The dysfunction observed in recent crises underscores the urgent need for reform and renewed commitment to a system that promotes equitable global governance and peace.

**Source:** Adapted from Al Jazeera