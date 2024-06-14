Sudan’s Armed Forces Repel RSF Assault on el-Fasher, Killing Commander

In a decisive response to escalating violence, Sudan’s Armed Forces thwarted a major offensive by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on el-Fasher in North Darfur, following international calls to halt the weeks-long siege. The RSF assault, launched despite a recent UN Security Council demand for cessation, resulted in significant casualties among the attackers, including the death of senior commander Ali Yagoub Gibril, confirmed the Sudanese military.

The conflict, ignited in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF loyal to General Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo, has claimed over 14,000 lives and displaced more than 10 million people according to UN estimates. El-Fasher, housing 1.8 million residents as the last army stronghold in Darfur, remains pivotal amid fears of escalating ethnic cleansing should the RSF seize control.

The humanitarian situation in Sudan has reached catastrophic levels, with an estimated 756,000 people facing severe food shortages by September. Reports from the ground depict widespread atrocities and mass displacements, prompting impassioned responses from Sudanese like Musa Adam and former RSF officer Abu-Alqassim Mohammed, who have joined the fight against RSF brutality.

Despite international efforts, including a recent US pledge of $315 million in emergency aid, the situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate amidst ongoing violence, hampering humanitarian access and exacerbating an already dire crisis.

**Source:** Al Jazeera