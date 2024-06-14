Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index Grows By 0.20%

June 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday closed bullish as the All Share Index grew by 0.20% to close at 99,832.25 points from the previous close of 99,630.51 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.20% to close at N56.474 trillion from the previous close of N56.360 trillion, thereby adding N114 billion.

An aggregate of 502.6 million units of shares were traded in 9,686 deals, valued at N8.65 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 30 equities emerged as gainers against 18 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Nigerian Breweries led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N31.90 and from the previous close of N29.00

Unity Bank, Nem Insurance and THOMASWYAT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91%, 9.77% and 9.43% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Ecobank led other price decliners as it shed 9.92% of its share price to close at N21.35 from the previous close of N23.70.

DAAR COMMUNICATION and C & I Leasing among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.77% and 7.14% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 71 million units of its shares in 498 deals, valued at N2.5 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 58.5 million units of its shares in 795 deals, valued at N1 billion.

GTCO traded about 46.9 million units of its shares in 425 deals, valued at N1.96 billion.(www.naija247news.com).