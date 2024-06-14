Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Closes Bullish, All Share Index Grows By 0.20%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday closed bullish as the All Share Index grew by 0.20% to close at 99,832.25 points from the previous close of 99,630.51 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.20% to close at N56.474 trillion from the previous close of N56.360 trillion, thereby adding N114 billion.

An aggregate of 502.6 million units of shares were traded in 9,686 deals, valued at N8.65 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 30 equities emerged as gainers against 18 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Nigerian Breweries led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N31.90 and from the previous close of N29.00

Unity Bank, Nem Insurance and THOMASWYAT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91%, 9.77% and 9.43% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Ecobank led other price decliners as it shed 9.92% of its share price to close at N21.35 from the previous close of N23.70.

DAAR COMMUNICATION and C & I Leasing among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.77% and 7.14% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 71 million units of its shares in 498 deals, valued at N2.5 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 58.5 million units of its shares in 795 deals, valued at N1 billion.

GTCO traded about 46.9 million units of its shares in 425 deals, valued at N1.96 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Restructuring Now: we’re tired of 1999 constitution, North shocks Tinubu
Next article
Naira Falls to N1,476.24/$1 at Official Market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina June 14,...

MicCom CEO Adubi to Lead Local Content Session at 23rd NOG Energy Week

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
June 14,2024. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MicCom Cables...

World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has approved two...

GTCO Submit Notice of Proposed N500bn Capital Raise to SEC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Climate change 0
African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina June 14,...

MicCom CEO Adubi to Lead Local Content Session at 23rd NOG Energy Week

Renewable Energy 0
June 14,2024. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MicCom Cables...

World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy

Economy 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has approved two...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0