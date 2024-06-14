Shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Approves N25 Dividend Per Share for 2023

Shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, at its 46th annual general meeting held on Friday in Lagos, approved the payment of a N25 dividend per share for the 2023 financial year. Despite a challenging year, the dividend was approved to ensure shareholders receive significant value and a good return on their investments.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Jean-Phillipe Torres, chairman of TotalEnergies Marketing Plc, emphasized the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders. “2023 was a particularly difficult and challenging year, but we are paying a dividend of N25. The company places a high premium on its esteemed and valued shareholders and therefore ensures good returns on their investments each year. We also keep in mind that to continue to offer these returns, the business has to remain profitable,” Torres said.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the N25 dividend and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the company’s growth.

In related news, Torres highlighted the company’s efforts to combat the counterfeiting of its lubricant products. Since 2021, TotalEnergies has implemented new security measures, including color-specific cans for each lubricant line, additional security seals on the caps, and barcodes for each can, making it more difficult for the products to be cloned or adulterated.

Additionally, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc received several accolades in 2023, reflecting its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. The company was awarded the “Best Company in Reporting & Transparency” at the 2023 Africa Social Enterprise and Sustainability Awards and was recognized as the “Company with the Most Sustainable Stakeholder Engagement Initiatives” at the Social Impacts & Sustainability Awards 2023.

“In validation of the Company’s efforts at its reporting which meets international standards as well as its transparency in its reporting process, we are very proud of these feats which were achieved in tandem with our stakeholders,” Torres said.