Police Officer, 2 Armed Robbers Die in Abuja Bank Robbery

June 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Men of the night known as armed robbers on Thursday evening stormed a bank complex in the Abaji Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) killing a police man and shooting a security guard of the bank.

The incident occurred at about 6 pm on Thursday when the robbers alighted from a vehicle, shot sporadically at a police station located close to the bank.

After killing an officer, they made their way to the bank premises shooting sporadically.

While a guard was shot as he attempted to flee at the bank premises, the robbers attempted to break into the strong room of the bank but were unsuccessful.

The police reportedly mobilised and were joined by soldiers and vigilantes who engaged the robbers in a shootout killing two of the robbers in the process.

Angry residents reportedly seized one of the robbers and set him on fire, according to one of the residents who spoke to newsmen.

The FCT Police Command while confirming the incident said it has deployed operatives of the anti-robbery squad and local security operatives to trail the fleeing robbers.(www.naija247news.com).