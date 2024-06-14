Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police Arrest Three For Fabrication of JAMB Admission Letter

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police have arrested three members of a syndicate that specialises in falsifying admission letters of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

This was disclosed by the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.

According to him, the three suspects were arrested in connection with the cases of conspiracy, computer-related forgery and system interference, contrary to sections 8, 13 and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act 2015, as amended.

The suspects are Effa Leonard Mpama, 34; Ibang Ernest Jerome, 38; and Eshiet Odotukana Benson, 38.

The three suspects, alongside other cohorts, intentionally planned and arranged services that would enable them to access JAMB’s restricted Central Admission Processing System, CAPS and e-facility illegally.

According to the police, they went on to change and delete other candidates’ previous admission letters and input fake details, leading to fake admission letters that were used to secure admissions into tertiary institutions and mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps programme, thereby compromising the entire JAMB admission process.

The statement reads: “Upon arrest, the suspects revealed their various degrees of involvement in the conspiracy, corroborating the already overwhelming evidence.

“The duo of Effa Leonard Mpama and Ibang Ernest Jerome and others at large collect personal details of the prospective candidates and forward same to Mr. Eshiet Odotukana Benson, who gets CAPS links from Daniel and Chris. Messrs. Daniel and Chris, still at large, are working in the JAMB Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres domiciled in FAN and UNICAL, respectively, in Calabar, Cross River State.

“In more developments, digital forensic analysis led to the recovery of four fake domains, websites and two principal threat actors of a syndicate in Imo State behind the creation of the fake domains and other associated websites operated by them.

”Similarly, the third suspect, Mr Eshiet, who has access to the CAPS links unlike the duo above, proceeds to any CBT centre and opens the JAMB e-facility with a login detail of a candidate with previous admission and thereafter superimposes the new details collected to create a fake admission letter.”

The PRO added that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Jibromah set to break GWR in 144hrs singing marathon
Next article
Afreximbank Allocates $18 Billion to Enable Africa Refine 50% of 5 million bpd
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lush Eby showers words of accolades...

Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Banks & Finance 0
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Banks & Finance 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Lifestyle News 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lush Eby showers words of accolades...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news - 0