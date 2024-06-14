Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

June 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lush Eby showers words of accolades on her billionaire husband, Obi Cubana as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary.

The beautiful lawyer could not hold back her joy as they celebrated this huge milestone in their lives.

She wrote;

“Obi m!

My Sucrè!

My Shuga Zaddy!

My Gift from above!

My Home!

My bestie of Ndu!

16 years ago, we embarked on this incredible journey together.

Today, as I reflect on the many moments we’ve shared, I am reminded of just how blessed I am to have you as my partner.

16 years is a significant milestone. It’s a testament to our commitment, our resilience, and our deep unwavering love for each other. We’ve laughed, cried, and grown together in ways I never could have imagined. Each year brought its own challenges and triumphs but through it all, we’ve remained united.

Looking back, I’m in awe of how much we’ve accomplished as a team. Words are not enough to express how I feel. We’ve built a life together that is rich with memories and experiences.

I want to take this moment to acknowledge the incredible man that you are. Your kindness, patience, and unwavering support have been the pillars of our marriage.

One thing I admire most about you is your INTENTIONALITY! I call you Mr. INTENTIONAL 🤣

You’ve always been proactive in nurturing our relationship, ensuring that we never take each other for granted. You definitely put in the WORK to make it work. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.

You’ve made these 16 years the most incredible and fulfilling years of my life. I am so proud of the life we’ve built together and I’m excited for all that is yet to come.

Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and God’s grace. I look forward to growing old and grey with you.

The balling never stops my sucrè. It’s just starting 💃💃🤪

