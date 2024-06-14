Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lush Eby showers words of accolades on her billionaire husband, Obi Cubana as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary.

The beautiful lawyer could not hold back her joy as they celebrated this huge milestone in their lives.

She wrote;

“Obi m!

My Sucrè!

My Shuga Zaddy!

My Gift from above!

My Home!

My bestie of Ndu!

16 years ago, we embarked on this incredible journey together.

Today, as I reflect on the many moments we’ve shared, I am reminded of just how blessed I am to have you as my partner.

16 years is a significant milestone. It’s a testament to our commitment, our resilience, and our deep unwavering love for each other. We’ve laughed, cried, and grown together in ways I never could have imagined. Each year brought its own challenges and triumphs but through it all, we’ve remained united.

Looking back, I’m in awe of how much we’ve accomplished as a team. Words are not enough to express how I feel. We’ve built a life together that is rich with memories and experiences.

I want to take this moment to acknowledge the incredible man that you are. Your kindness, patience, and unwavering support have been the pillars of our marriage.

One thing I admire most about you is your INTENTIONALITY! I call you Mr. INTENTIONAL 🤣

You’ve always been proactive in nurturing our relationship, ensuring that we never take each other for granted. You definitely put in the WORK to make it work. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.

You’ve made these 16 years the most incredible and fulfilling years of my life. I am so proud of the life we’ve built together and I’m excited for all that is yet to come.

Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and God’s grace. I look forward to growing old and grey with you.

The balling never stops my sucrè. It’s just starting 💃💃🤪

Happy Wedding Anniversary to us, babe!” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram
Next article
Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram,...

Ebonyi Youths Set Kinsman’s Houses Ablaze Over Alleged ‘Fake Prophecy’

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Angry youths in Agharoza village, Iboko...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Banks & Finance 0
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Banks & Finance 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram

Lifestyle News 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news - 0