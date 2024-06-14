Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Nigeria’s Jibromah set to break GWR in 144hrs singing marathon

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Talented Nigerian singer, Blessing Jibromah, has declared her intention to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) of 105 hours in a singing marathon event.

Jibromah is attempting to set a new record of 144 hours of singing.

Jibromah told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview on Thursday in Abuja, that she would target to surpass the current record of 105 hours singing marathon held by an Indian singer, Sunil Waghmare.

She said her aim was not only to etch her name in the annals of music history, but to inspire aspiring singers and performers to dream big and push beyond their limits.

“I am thrilled to announce my desire to break the GWR for the Longest Singing Marathon (Sing-A-Thon).

“This record-breaking event promises to be a spectacular; showcasing endurance, talent and community spirit.

“I am driven not just by the challenge itself but by the potential benefits it can bring to Nigerians,” she said.

Jibromah said successfully breaking the record would inspire countless young Nigerians to pursue their dreams, no matter how ambitious they might seem.

She said the marathon scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 2nd, was open to the public at 9 a.m. daily at Unique Park Gardens, Sky Memorial, Zone 5, Abuja.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Officer, 2 Armed Robbers Die in Abuja Bank Robbery
Next article
Police Arrest Three For Fabrication of JAMB Admission Letter
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lush Eby showers words of accolades...

Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Banks & Finance 0
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Banks & Finance 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Lifestyle News 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lush Eby showers words of accolades...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news - 0