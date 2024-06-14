Nigerian Stocks Show Significant Gains and Losses in Latest Trading Week

In the past week, several stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange experienced notable price movements, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics. Among the top gainers were CUTIX, which surged by 28.2% to close at 4.00, REGALINS rose by 23.7% to 0.47, and CHAMS increased by 23.4% to 1.90. Similarly, TOTAL climbed 21.0% to 388.90, and FTNCOCOA saw a 20.2% rise to 1.37.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Conversely, several stocks recorded declines, with DAARCOMM dropping 17.5% to 0.52, CILEASING falling by 14.7% to 2.55, and CUSTODIAN decreasing by 11.0% to 9.35. ETI declined 10.5% to 21.35, while NASCON fell by 9.9% to 36.80.

Overall, the market exhibited mixed performances as investors reacted to various sectoral developments and economic indicators.