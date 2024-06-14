Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stocks Show Significant Gains and Losses in Latest Trading Week

By: Naija247news

Date:

In the past week, several stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange experienced notable price movements, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics. Among the top gainers were CUTIX, which surged by 28.2% to close at 4.00, REGALINS rose by 23.7% to 0.47, and CHAMS increased by 23.4% to 1.90. Similarly, TOTAL climbed 21.0% to 388.90, and FTNCOCOA saw a 20.2% rise to 1.37.

Conversely, several stocks recorded declines, with DAARCOMM dropping 17.5% to 0.52, CILEASING falling by 14.7% to 2.55, and CUSTODIAN decreasing by 11.0% to 9.35. ETI declined 10.5% to 21.35, while NASCON fell by 9.9% to 36.80.

Overall, the market exhibited mixed performances as investors reacted to various sectoral developments and economic indicators.

