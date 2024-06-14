Menu
FGN Bonds

Nigerian FGN Eurobonds Yield Above 8% Amid Market Volatility

By: Naija247news

Date:

As of Friday, June 14, 2024, Nigerian Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds have continued to trade with yields above 8%, reflecting ongoing market volatility and investor caution amidst economic uncertainties.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest trading data for FGN Eurobonds:

7.625% due 21-NOV-2025

Issue Date: 21-Nov-18
Time to Maturity (TTM): 1.44 years
Price (N): 100.21
Yield: 7.5%
Weekly Yield Change: -0.11 percentage points
6.50% due NOV 28, 2027

Issue Date: 28-Nov-17
TTM: 3.46 years
Price (N): 92.69
Yield: 9.0%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.12 percentage points
6.125% due SEP 28, 2028

Issue Date: 28-Sep-21
TTM: 4.29 years
Price (N): 88.01
Yield: 9.6%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.13 percentage points
8.375% due MAR 24, 2029

Issue Date: 24-Mar-22
TTM: 4.78 years
Price (N): 94.36
Yield: 9.9%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.11 percentage points
7.143% due FEB 23, 2030

Issue Date: 23-Feb-18
TTM: 5.70 years
Price (N): 87.27
Yield: 10.1%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.10 percentage points
8.747% due JAN 21, 2031

Issue Date: 21-Nov-18
TTM: 6.61 years
Price (N): 93.12
Yield: 10.2%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.11 percentage points
7.875% due 16-FEB-2032

Issue Date: 16-Feb-17
TTM: 7.68 years
Price (N): 87.29
Yield: 10.3%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.09 percentage points
7.375% due SEP 28, 2033

Issue Date: 28-Sep-21
TTM: 9.30 years
Price (N): 82.20
Yield: 10.4%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.14 percentage points
7.696% due FEB 23, 2038

Issue Date: 23-Feb-18
TTM: 13.70 years
Price (N): 77.71
Yield: 10.9%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.16 percentage points
7.625% due NOV 28, 2047

Issue Date: 28-Nov-17
TTM: 23.47 years
Price (N): 73.16
Yield: 10.8%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.16 percentage points
9.248% due JAN 21, 2049

Issue Date: 21-Nov-18
TTM: 24.62 years
Price (N): 88.40
Yield: 10.6%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.12 percentage points
8.25% due SEP 28, 2051

Issue Date: 28-Sep-21
TTM: 27.31 years
Price (N): 77.03
Yield: 10.9%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.17 percentage points
The persistent yield levels above 8% indicate cautious investor sentiment and risk aversion in the market. Economic uncertainties and fluctuating global conditions continue to influence the bond market, with investors closely monitoring these developments for potential impacts on bond prices and yields.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

