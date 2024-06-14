Nigerian FGN Eurobonds Yield Above 8% Amid Market Volatility

As of Friday, June 14, 2024, Nigerian Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds have continued to trade with yields above 8%, reflecting ongoing market volatility and investor caution amidst economic uncertainties.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Here’s a breakdown of the latest trading data for FGN Eurobonds:
7.625% due 21-NOV-2025
Issue Date: 21-Nov-18
Time to Maturity (TTM): 1.44 years
Price (N): 100.21
Yield: 7.5%
Weekly Yield Change: -0.11 percentage points
6.50% due NOV 28, 2027
Issue Date: 28-Nov-17
TTM: 3.46 years
Price (N): 92.69
Yield: 9.0%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.12 percentage points
6.125% due SEP 28, 2028
Issue Date: 28-Sep-21
TTM: 4.29 years
Price (N): 88.01
Yield: 9.6%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.13 percentage points
8.375% due MAR 24, 2029
Issue Date: 24-Mar-22
TTM: 4.78 years
Price (N): 94.36
Yield: 9.9%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.11 percentage points
7.143% due FEB 23, 2030
Issue Date: 23-Feb-18
TTM: 5.70 years
Price (N): 87.27
Yield: 10.1%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.10 percentage points
8.747% due JAN 21, 2031
Issue Date: 21-Nov-18
TTM: 6.61 years
Price (N): 93.12
Yield: 10.2%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.11 percentage points
7.875% due 16-FEB-2032
Issue Date: 16-Feb-17
TTM: 7.68 years
Price (N): 87.29
Yield: 10.3%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.09 percentage points
7.375% due SEP 28, 2033
Issue Date: 28-Sep-21
TTM: 9.30 years
Price (N): 82.20
Yield: 10.4%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.14 percentage points
7.696% due FEB 23, 2038
Issue Date: 23-Feb-18
TTM: 13.70 years
Price (N): 77.71
Yield: 10.9%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.16 percentage points
7.625% due NOV 28, 2047
Issue Date: 28-Nov-17
TTM: 23.47 years
Price (N): 73.16
Yield: 10.8%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.16 percentage points
9.248% due JAN 21, 2049
Issue Date: 21-Nov-18
TTM: 24.62 years
Price (N): 88.40
Yield: 10.6%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.12 percentage points
8.25% due SEP 28, 2051
Issue Date: 28-Sep-21
TTM: 27.31 years
Price (N): 77.03
Yield: 10.9%
Weekly Yield Change: +0.17 percentage points
The persistent yield levels above 8% indicate cautious investor sentiment and risk aversion in the market. Economic uncertainties and fluctuating global conditions continue to influence the bond market, with investors closely monitoring these developments for potential impacts on bond prices and yields.