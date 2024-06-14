Nigerian FGN Eurobonds Yield Above 8% Amid Market Volatility

As of Friday, June 14, 2024, Nigerian Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds have continued to trade with yields above 8%, reflecting ongoing market volatility and investor caution amidst economic uncertainties.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest trading data for FGN Eurobonds:

7.625% due 21-NOV-2025

Issue Date: 21-Nov-18

Time to Maturity (TTM): 1.44 years

Price (N): 100.21

Yield: 7.5%

Weekly Yield Change: -0.11 percentage points

6.50% due NOV 28, 2027

Issue Date: 28-Nov-17

TTM: 3.46 years

Price (N): 92.69

Yield: 9.0%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.12 percentage points

6.125% due SEP 28, 2028

Issue Date: 28-Sep-21

TTM: 4.29 years

Price (N): 88.01

Yield: 9.6%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.13 percentage points

8.375% due MAR 24, 2029

Issue Date: 24-Mar-22

TTM: 4.78 years

Price (N): 94.36

Yield: 9.9%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.11 percentage points

7.143% due FEB 23, 2030

Issue Date: 23-Feb-18

TTM: 5.70 years

Price (N): 87.27

Yield: 10.1%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.10 percentage points

8.747% due JAN 21, 2031

Issue Date: 21-Nov-18

TTM: 6.61 years

Price (N): 93.12

Yield: 10.2%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.11 percentage points

7.875% due 16-FEB-2032

Issue Date: 16-Feb-17

TTM: 7.68 years

Price (N): 87.29

Yield: 10.3%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.09 percentage points

7.375% due SEP 28, 2033

Issue Date: 28-Sep-21

TTM: 9.30 years

Price (N): 82.20

Yield: 10.4%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.14 percentage points

7.696% due FEB 23, 2038

Issue Date: 23-Feb-18

TTM: 13.70 years

Price (N): 77.71

Yield: 10.9%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.16 percentage points

7.625% due NOV 28, 2047

Issue Date: 28-Nov-17

TTM: 23.47 years

Price (N): 73.16

Yield: 10.8%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.16 percentage points

9.248% due JAN 21, 2049

Issue Date: 21-Nov-18

TTM: 24.62 years

Price (N): 88.40

Yield: 10.6%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.12 percentage points

8.25% due SEP 28, 2051

Issue Date: 28-Sep-21

TTM: 27.31 years

Price (N): 77.03

Yield: 10.9%

Weekly Yield Change: +0.17 percentage points

The persistent yield levels above 8% indicate cautious investor sentiment and risk aversion in the market. Economic uncertainties and fluctuating global conditions continue to influence the bond market, with investors closely monitoring these developments for potential impacts on bond prices and yields.