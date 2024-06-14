Menu
Niger Court Lifts Immunity of Ousted President Bazoum, Paving Way for Trial

Niger’s top court has lifted the immunity of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, potentially leading to his trial following his removal in a military coup in July 2023.

“The court orders the lifting of Mohamed Bazoum’s immunity,” announced Abdou Dan Galadima, president of the court established in November by the new military regime.

The authorities in Niger accuse Bazoum of treason, financing terrorism, and plotting to undermine the state. Bazoum, along with his wife Hadiza, has been detained at the presidential residence since the coup on July 26.

After Friday’s hearing, Bazoum’s lawyer, Ould Salem Mohamed, acknowledged the court’s decision and indicated that the defense team would issue a statement soon.

Bazoum is alleged to have communicated with French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to seek support for “an armed intervention” during the coup.

The court hearing had been postponed twice, with Bazoum’s lawyers citing numerous obstacles to mounting a defense. In December, the court of the West African bloc, ECOWAS, ordered his immediate release. However, Niger withdrew from the regional grouping a month later.

