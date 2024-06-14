Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

NGX Shows Resilience with 0.71% Weekly Gain Amid Optimism

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian stock exchange displayed resilience last week, marked by a touch of bullish optimism as investors adjusted their portfolios ahead of the holidays. The All-Share Index rose by 0.71% to close at 99,925.29 points, driven by strong interest in energy and financial stocks. Market capitalization also rebounded, climbing 0.71% to N56.53 trillion, a gain of N397.74 billion. The week saw 51 gainers outpacing 34 decliners, reinforcing bullish sentiment and pushing year-to-date returns to 33.64%.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Top Performers Drive NGX Gains: CUTIX, REGALINS Lead Weekly Gainers

The equities market witnessed notable gains, with stocks like CUTIX (+28%), REGALINS (+24%), CHAMS (+23%), TOTAL (+21%), and FTNCOCOA (+20%) leading the weekly charge. Conversely, sell-offs in DAARCOMM (-18%), CILEASING (-15%), CUSTODIAN (-11%), ETI (-11%), and NASCON (-10%) dampened market sentiment.

Sectoral Indices Surge: Oil & Gas, Banking Lead Gainers

Sectoral performance was robust, with the NGX-Oil & Gas and NGX-Banking indices rising by 5.28% and 3.63% respectively. This uptick was driven by gains in major stocks such as TOTAL, UNITYBNK, STERLINGNG, FIDELITYBNK, OANDO, and ZENITHBANK. The NGX-Insurance, NGX-Consumer Goods, and NGX-Industrial Goods indices also recorded gains.

Trading Activity Soars: Volume and Value Up, Number of Trades Down

Trading activities were active, evidenced by a 54.63% increase in traded volume to 2.63 billion units and a 43.14% rise in traded value to N43.65 billion. However, the number of trades declined by 10.74% to 33,709 deals for the week.

Outlook: Mixed Trend Expected with Focus on Sector Rotation and Inflation Data

Looking ahead, a mixed trend is anticipated as profit-taking activities may influence market movements. Sector rotation and portfolio rebalancing are expected to continue amidst anticipation of the consumer price inflation report for May 2024. Investors are advised to focus on stocks with strong fundamentals amid fluctuating trading volumes and investor sentiment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Nigeria Imports N12.64 Trillion in Finished Goods, Exports N1.04 Trillion in Raw Materials”
Next article
FG Declares Monday and Tuesday Public Holidays
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

The Illusion of the ‘wrong side of history’ narrative

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Illusion of History's Justice in Gaza In the past...

Vladimir Putin lays out his terms for ceasefire in Ukraine

Naija247news Naija247news -
Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine would need to withdraw...

Pope Francis Hosts Global Comedians at Vatican, Praises Power of Laughter

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Pope Francis welcomed over 100 comedians from around the...

G7 agrees $50bn loan for Ukraine from Russian assets

Naija247news Naija247news -
The G7 has agreed to use frozen Russian assets...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

The Illusion of the ‘wrong side of history’ narrative

Globalism 0
The Illusion of History's Justice in Gaza In the past...

Vladimir Putin lays out his terms for ceasefire in Ukraine

Geopolitics 0
Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine would need to withdraw...

Pope Francis Hosts Global Comedians at Vatican, Praises Power of Laughter

Lifestyle News 0
  Pope Francis welcomed over 100 comedians from around the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

The Illusion of the ‘wrong side of history’ narrative

Naija247news - 0