Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Embodiment of Grit, Diligence, and Brilliance that Define Nigerians says President Tinubu

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as a brilliant and worthy ambassador of Nigeria. Tinubu’s commendation came as he congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on her 70th birthday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu celebrated Okonjo-Iweala’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria and the world. He described her as an embodiment of grit, diligence, and brilliance, qualities that define Nigerians.

The President highlighted her outstanding service as Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and her efforts in building resilient institutions. He extended his best wishes to Okonjo-Iweala and her family, praying for her continued good health.

“President Tinubu commends the Director-General of the World Trade Organization for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for. The President prays for many more years in good health for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her family,” the statement read.

Tinubu’s praise underscores Okonjo-Iweala’s significant achievements and her role as a global leader and a proud representative of Nigeria on the international stage.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Afreximbank Allocates $18 Billion to Enable Africa Refine 50% of 5 million bpd
Next article
Multichoice Group has an account balance of N31.6 billion with Heritage Bank
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lush Eby showers words of accolades...

Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Banks & Finance 0
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Banks & Finance 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Lifestyle News 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lush Eby showers words of accolades...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news - 0