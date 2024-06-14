Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Embodiment of Grit, Diligence, and Brilliance that Define Nigerians says President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as a brilliant and worthy ambassador of Nigeria. Tinubu’s commendation came as he congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on her 70th birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu celebrated Okonjo-Iweala’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria and the world. He described her as an embodiment of grit, diligence, and brilliance, qualities that define Nigerians.

The President highlighted her outstanding service as Nigeria’s former Finance Minister and her efforts in building resilient institutions. He extended his best wishes to Okonjo-Iweala and her family, praying for her continued good health.

“President Tinubu commends the Director-General of the World Trade Organization for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for. The President prays for many more years in good health for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her family,” the statement read.

Tinubu’s praise underscores Okonjo-Iweala’s significant achievements and her role as a global leader and a proud representative of Nigeria on the international stage.