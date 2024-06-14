Naira Falls to N1,476.24/$1 at Official Market

June 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira weakened against the American Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) on Thursday.

the value of the Naira weakened by 0.17 per cent or N2.58 to sell at N1,476.24/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s closing price of N1,473.66/$1.

In the black market, the domestic currency depreciated against the American currency during the trading day by N10 to settle at N1,490/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s rate of N1,480/$1.

However, the local currency appreciated against the Pound Sterling in the official market during the session by N7.23 to wrap the session at N1,876.39/£1 versus the preceding session’s N1,883.62/£1 and against the Euro, it gained N11.84 to trade at N1,580.19/€1 versus N1,592.03/€1.(www.naija247news.com).