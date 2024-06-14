Multichoice Group has an account balance of N31.6 billion with Heritage Bank

June 14, 2024.

Multichoice Group, owners of DSTV, had an account balance of N31.6 billion with Heritage Bank, before the bank’s liquidation.

According to the group’s annual report for FY 2024, Multichoice had a deposit of N33.7 billion (488 million South African Rands) with the bank as of the 2024 fiscal year end on March 31, 2024.

However, that balance was subsequently reduced to N31.6 billion (ZAR 400 million) due to cash remittances before the bank’s liquidation on June 3, 2024.

The significant deposit raises concerns for the group, as the sum far exceeds the N5 million maximum payout guaranteed by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC).

However, according to Multichoice’s annual report, the group will engage the liquidator (NDIC) to “ensure a reasonable outcome is achieved”.

In a press release dated June 3, 2024, the NDIC announced the liquidation of Heritage Bank. The statement specified that depositors with funds exceeding N5 million will receive a liquidation dividend, contingent upon realising the bank’s assets and recovering its outstanding debts.

In line with this step of selling the bank’s assets, the NDIC has announced a public bidding process for the sale of Heritage Bank assets.

The NDIC through a newspaper advert on June 13, 2024, noted that:

“The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation in the exercise of its rights as Liquidator of failed Deposit Money Banks hereby invites interested members of the general public to buy the assets (landed property and chattels) of defunct Heritage Banks through public competitive bidding.”

Multichoice and Heritage Bank had strong ties in the past, as the bank was a sponsor of the group’s endeavours, such as Big Brother Naija and the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

In its financial year 2024 annual report, Multichoice Group reported a repatriation of $184 million from Nigeria, representing a 39.4% increase from the $132 million from the previous fiscal year.(www.naija247news.com).