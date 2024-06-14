Menu
Search
Subscribe
Technology

Multichoice Group has an account balance of N31.6 billion with Heritage Bank

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Multichoice Group, owners of DSTV, had an account balance of N31.6 billion with Heritage Bank, before the bank’s liquidation.

According to the group’s annual report for FY 2024, Multichoice had a deposit of N33.7 billion (488 million South African Rands) with the bank as of the 2024 fiscal year end on March 31, 2024.

However, that balance was subsequently reduced to N31.6 billion (ZAR 400 million) due to cash remittances before the bank’s liquidation on June 3, 2024.

The significant deposit raises concerns for the group, as the sum far exceeds the N5 million maximum payout guaranteed by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC).

However, according to Multichoice’s annual report, the group will engage the liquidator (NDIC) to “ensure a reasonable outcome is achieved”.

In a press release dated June 3, 2024, the NDIC announced the liquidation of Heritage Bank. The statement specified that depositors with funds exceeding N5 million will receive a liquidation dividend, contingent upon realising the bank’s assets and recovering its outstanding debts.

In line with this step of selling the bank’s assets, the NDIC has announced a public bidding process for the sale of Heritage Bank assets.

The NDIC through a newspaper advert on June 13, 2024, noted that:

“The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation in the exercise of its rights as Liquidator of failed Deposit Money Banks hereby invites interested members of the general public to buy the assets (landed property and chattels) of defunct Heritage Banks through public competitive bidding.”

Multichoice and Heritage Bank had strong ties in the past, as the bank was a sponsor of the group’s endeavours, such as Big Brother Naija and the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

In its financial year 2024 annual report, Multichoice Group reported a repatriation of $184 million from Nigeria, representing a 39.4% increase from the $132 million from the previous fiscal year.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Embodiment of Grit, Diligence, and Brilliance that Define Nigerians says President Tinubu
Next article
Femi Falana: Governments Can Afford Minimum Wage if Looted Funds Are Recovered
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lush Eby showers words of accolades...

Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Banks & Finance 0
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the...

Heritage bank’s Offices, Assets Put Up for Sale

Banks & Finance 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has...

Obi Cubana, Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Lifestyle News 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lush Eby showers words of accolades...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Fidelity Bank Plc Promotes 11% of Staff Following Record Financial Performance

Naija247news - 0