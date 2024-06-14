Menu
Search
Subscribe
Renewable Energy

MicCom CEO Adubi to Lead Local Content Session at 23rd NOG Energy Week

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

June 14,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MicCom Cables and Wires, Mrs Bukola Adubi, who is also the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), will lead a panel session at the 23rd edition of the nation’s foremost energy event, NOG Energy Week 2024.

The conference, which will be held from June 30 to July 4, 2024, at the ICC, Abuja, will focus on the theme “Showcasing Opportunities. Driving Investment. Meeting Energy Demand.”

Adubi will be moderating a session titled “Exploring Nigerian Content Solutions to Meet Energy Demand” at the conference.

The session will examine innovative local content strategies that can be implemented to drive production and bolster the oil and gas sector’s economic impact and explore plans to expand the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act to derive local content opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

The panel session will also examine what can be done to support and encourage more women entrepreneurs in the industry, the emerging opportunities for indigenous companies as Nigeria’s energy mix continues to evolve, and the support that can be given to aspiring indigenous operators in the downstream sector.

Ifeanyi Ukoha, Ag. Director, Finance and Personnel Management, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Victor T. Ezenwoko, Country Head – Nigeria, Daystar Power; and Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, are some of the panelists for the session.

“The NOGICD Act has created significant opportunities. We wouldn’t have been involved in these oil and gas projects without it. It guarantees that local manufacturers like us are prioritized, ensuring we get the job as long as we’re qualified,” said Adubi in a recent interview.

“It’s incredible that end-users—the clients—don’t have a choice regarding using local content. I’m also pleased to report that the feedback we’ve received from them has been fantastic. This is a big deal, and I must acknowledge the NCDMB for ensuring the Act is implementable and actively following up on it. They’ve empowered people like us, encouraging us to consider upgrades and investments. These investments will lead to employment opportunities and increased tax revenue for the government.”

MicCom, which she leads, is the first indigenous cable manufacturing company in Nigeria. Its business journey started in 1978, and it has been known to produce quality cables and wires for the local and international markets. The company has a huge market share in the West African sub-region.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy
Next article
Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina June 14,...

World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has approved two...

GTCO Submit Notice of Proposed N500bn Capital Raise to SEC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO)...

Naira Falls to N1,476.24/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira weakened against the American...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Climate change 0
African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina June 14,...

World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy

Economy 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has approved two...

GTCO Submit Notice of Proposed N500bn Capital Raise to SEC

Banks & Finance 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0