Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

GTCO Submit Notice of Proposed N500bn Capital Raise to SEC

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has filed a preliminary “red herring” prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise a proposed offering of N500 billion gross proceed.

This was disclosed in a notice sent by the holdings to SEC on Thursday in Lagos. The notice said the prospectus filed to the regulator was in connection with a proposed offering for subscription of ordinary shares of 50 kobo each in its share capital, to raise gross proceeds of up to N500 billion.

It stated that the number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering had not yet been determined. The notice was issued in reliance on Rule 283 of the Rules and Regulations of SEC.

The notice read: “This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. “Any offer, solicitation, offer to buy, or any sale of securities will be made only by a prospectus duly registered by SEC.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act, No. 29, 2007 (the Act) and the rules and regulations of the SEC made pursuant to the Act (the SEC Rules). According to the notice, the net proceeds of the proposed offering will be used for the growth and expansion of the GTCO Plc Group’s businesses.

It said such planned growth and expansion would be effected through investments in technology infrastructure to fortify existing operations.

The notice stated that the proceeds would also be used for the establishment of new subsidiaries, selective acquisitions of non-banking businesses and the recapitalisation of Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd.

According to the notice, the proposed offering is structured as an institutional offering, targeted at eligible investors and a retail offering within Nigeria. It added it is a private placing to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers outside Nigeria, noting that the proposed offering is anticipated to open by July.

“The filing of the Red Herring Prospectus was undertaken with a concurrent filing of a preliminary universal shelf registration.

“The universal shelf registration will permit GTCO Plc to establish a multi-currency securities issuance programme to issue various types of securities, or any combination of such securities, in one or more offerings, from time to time.

“This is to raise proceeds in an aggregate amount of up to 750 million US dollars (or an equivalent amount in Nigerian Naira) in the Nigerian/international capital markets during the validity period of the programme.

“The proposed offering is expected to be the first issuance under the programme. For a caveat, this notice does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to U.S. persons (U.S. persons).

“As such term is defined in Regulations promulgated under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the U.S. Securities Act), the notice said. According to the notice, the ordinary shares being offered have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws.

The notice also noted that the shares may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Falls to N1,476.24/$1 at Official Market
Next article
World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina June 14,...

MicCom CEO Adubi to Lead Local Content Session at 23rd NOG Energy Week

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
June 14,2024. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MicCom Cables...

World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has approved two...

Naira Falls to N1,476.24/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira weakened against the American...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Climate change 0
African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina June 14,...

MicCom CEO Adubi to Lead Local Content Session at 23rd NOG Energy Week

Renewable Energy 0
June 14,2024. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MicCom Cables...

World Bank Approves $2.25bn for Nigeria to Stabilise Economy

Economy 0
June 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has approved two...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Africa loses $15bn annually due to climate change — AfDB president

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0