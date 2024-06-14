Menu
Nigeria

FG Declares Monday and Tuesday Public Holidays

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 14, 2024.

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024 public holidays to celebrate Salah, also known as Eid-el-Kabir.

This was disclosed by a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, on Friday.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was said to have congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the diaspora on this occasion, urging them to continue to pray for the nation for peace.

“He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for unity, prosperity and stability of our country,” a part of the statement quoted Mr Tunji-Ojo as saying.

“The Minister assured that the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

"While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the Minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our children," he further said.

