Political parties

Femi Falana: Governments Can Afford Minimum Wage if Looted Funds Are Recovered

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, asserted that both federal and state governments have the capacity to pay the national minimum wage if looted funds are recovered.

Falana made this statement during an interview with Channels Television. He emphasized that the funds necessary to meet the minimum wage requirements are available but require political will to retrieve.

“The state governments that claim they lack funds to pay actually have the money,” Falana said. “All they need, including the Federal Government, is to muster the political will to collect and recover money either looted or withheld from the federation account.”

This statement comes amidst ongoing negotiations between organized labor and the federal government over a new minimum wage. Recently, labor reduced its demand to N250,000 from N494,000, while the federal government increased its offer from N60,000 to N62,000 during the Tripartite Committee on the New Minimum Wage meeting in Abuja.

The proposed minimum wage decision may be delayed until July 2 due to the National Assembly’s holiday. Falana urged Nigerian authorities to demonstrate the political resolve necessary to fulfill the minimum wage obligations.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele

