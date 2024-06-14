June 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Davido unfollows Portable on Instagram, shortly after getting dragged mercilessly by him.

Recall that the Afrobeats superstar had taken care of Portable during his visit to the US.

During that time, he gave him a lot of money alongside some expensive items.

However when Portable returned from his trip, he began slandering Davido online.

According to him, he received unhelpful advice from the singer to join Empire label instead of Sony.

Portable believes Sony would give him a better chance at international recognition as he was also pursuing a Grammy award.

Due to his perceived ingratitude, Davido decided to unfollow him on social media.(www.naija247news.com).