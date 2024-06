Commodity Prices Show Mixed Performance as of June 14, 2024

On Friday, June 14, 2024, global commodity markets exhibited varied movements, reflecting diverse trends across key commodities:

Crude Oil (USD/Bbl):

Current: 78.5

Previous: 78.6

Change: -0.11%

Weekly Change: 4.04% increase

Monthly Change: -0.06% decrease

Yearly Change: 10.91% increase

Brent Crude (USD/Bbl):

Current: 82.7

Previous: 82.7

Change: -0.06%

Weekly Change: 3.95% increase

Monthly Change: 0.02% increase

Yearly Change: 9.39% increase

Natural Gas (USD/MMBtu):

Current: 3.0

Previous: 9.8

Change: -0.19%

Weekly Change: 1.29% increase

Monthly Change: 22.33% increase

Yearly Change: 13.41% increase

Gasoline (USD/Gal):

Current: 2.4

Previous: 2.4

Change: 0.17%

Weekly Change: 1.50% increase

Monthly Change: -3.58% decrease

Yearly Change: -4.79% decrease

Coal (USD/T):

Current: 136.4

Previous: 135.5

Change: 0.70%

Weekly Change: 0.37% increase

Monthly Change: -3.02% decrease

Yearly Change: 3.33% increase

Gold (USD/t.oz):

Current: 2,332.3

Previous: 2,302.2

Change: 1.31%

Weekly Change: 1.72% increase

Monthly Change: -2.48% decrease

Yearly Change: 19.15% increase

Silver (USD/t.oz):

Current: 29.1

Previous: 28.9

Change: 0.80%

Weekly Change: 0.02% increase

Monthly Change: -1.91% decrease

Yearly Change: 22.26% increase

Wheat (USD/Bu):

Current: 620.1

Previous: 620.0

Change: 0.02%

Weekly Change: -1.05% decrease

Monthly Change: -6.73% decrease

Yearly Change: -7.71% decrease

Palm Oil (MYR/T):

Current: 3,983.0

Previous: 3,940.8

Change: 1.07%

Weekly Change: 0.18% increase

Monthly Change: 3.29% increase

Yearly Change: 13.12% increase

Cocoa (USD/T):

Current: 9,802.5

Previous: 9,869.6

Change: -0.68%

Weekly Change: -0.92% decrease

Monthly Change: 27.52% increase

Yearly Change: 207.23% increase

These price movements highlight the dynamic nature of commodity markets amidst global economic conditions and regional supply-demand dynamics. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these trends for potential market opportunities and risks in the coming weeks.