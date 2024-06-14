Burna Boy Shares Food Items to Rivers Community

June 14, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Grammy Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, a.k.a Burna Boy, and his team, on Thursday, shared food items to residents of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
Photos and video making the rounds online captured the ‘City boys’ crooner along with his mother, Bose Ogulu and other crew members in Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt as they handed out the food items to hundreds of residents, bringing smiles and relief to many families.