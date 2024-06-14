Menu
Lifestyle News

Burna Boy Shares Food Items to Rivers Community

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, a.k.a Burna Boy, and his team, on Thursday, shared food items to residents of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Photos and video making the rounds online captured the ‘City boys’ crooner along with his mother, Bose Ogulu and other crew members in Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt as they handed out the food items to hundreds of residents, bringing smiles and relief to many families.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

