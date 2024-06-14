Menu
Burna Boy Sets Record for Highest-Grossing Arena Concert by an African Artist in the US

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has achieved a new milestone by breaking the record for the highest-grossing arena concert by an African artist in US history. His performance at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on March 7, 2024, generated $1.7 million in revenue.

This achievement surpasses his previous record set just a month earlier at the TD Garden in Boston on March 2, 2024, which brought in $1.593 million, according to Touring Data, a platform tracking concert ticket sales in North America.

Touring Data provides a detailed breakdown of attendance and gross revenue for several shows on Burna Boy’s “I Told Them” tour:

Capital One Arena, Washington D.C. (March 7, 2024): 13,892 attendees (100% sell-out), $1,724,853 gross revenue
Hard Rock Live, Hollywood: 5,591 attendees (87.55% capacity), $965,925 gross revenue
Amalie Arena, Tampa: 5,890 attendees (90.03% capacity), $580,424 gross revenue
Rogers Arena, Vancouver: 7,198 attendees (90.39% capacity), $527,395 gross revenue
These record-breaking performances are part of Burna Boy’s “I Told Them” tour, which has grossed over $11.6 million across 11 reported shows out of a planned 22-stop tour. This success in the US market solidifies Burna Boy’s position as a leading figure in Afrobeats and a major international touring act.

Burna Boy’s achievements reflect the growing global popularity of Afrobeats music. The genre, characterized by a blend of West African musical elements with contemporary pop, has gained significant mainstream recognition in recent years. Alongside other stars like Wizkid and Davido, Burna Boy has been instrumental in driving this global expansion.

The record-breaking concert revenue highlights the significant African diaspora and the expanding Afrobeats fanbase in the United States. It also demonstrates the potential for African artists to achieve major commercial success in the world’s largest music market. Burna Boy’s success paves the way for other African artists to break into the US market and secure lucrative touring opportunities.

This record-breaking feat is likely to further propel Burna Boy’s career and influence within the music industry. With a loyal fanbase and a strong touring presence, Burna Boy is poised to remain a dominant force in Afrobeats and a key figure in bridging the gap between African and international music scenes.

